Beer Luggers Club celebrate another fine year

PUBLISHED: 14:09 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 23 November 2019

Beer Luggers Club trophy winners at the annual presentation evening. Picture: BLC

Beer Luggers Club had their annual Presentation Night at the Dolphin Hotel, Beer.

The two star boats this year were Gannet III, sailed by Nigel Daniel and Scrumpy, helmed by Alan Burley.

The Dolphin put on a fine carvery and a good night was had by all.

Dinner was followed by a video presentation given by John Cadd, who had the audience enthralled with material from 20 years ago, right up to the current time.

The club also recently held the 2019 AGM at which the committee and officers were all re-elected for another year.

Meanwhile, the next big event for the club is the Christmas Dinner being held at the Ship Inn, Axmouth on Friday, December 6.

Find out more about all things Beer Luggers at www.beer-luggers-club.com

