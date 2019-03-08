Betty Harris Memorial Trophy comes to Honiton

This week the ladies held their Autumn Closed meeting, which included the Betty Harris Memorial Trophy, one of the prestigious meetings of their year, writes Ann Desmoulins

Although it was sunny and dry, the strong northerly wind played havoc with the scores - apart from that of the winner Sharon Rouse, whose magnificent nett 71 left the rest of the field well in arrears, resulting in reduction only for handicap purposes-much to the relief of the players.

Silver division winner was Cathy Uttley with nett 78, 2nd Ann Trayling nett 81. Bronze 1 winner was Sharon as above, 2nd Brenda Hyde nett 79, 3rd Jane Watts nett 80.

Bronze 2 winner was Danusia White with nett 78,

Second went to Sheila Palmer nett 79.

The nine holes winner was Linda Northover.

Nearest-the-Pin in two on the 10th hole was won by Henrietta Bradshaw in Silver, and by Joan Smith in Bronze.

The best Gross Score was recorded by Ann Trayling.