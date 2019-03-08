Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Betty Harris Memorial Trophy comes to Honiton

PUBLISHED: 07:46 11 September 2019

This week the ladies held their Autumn Closed meeting, which included the Betty Harris Memorial Trophy, one of the prestigious meetings of their year, writes Ann Desmoulins

This week the ladies held their Autumn Closed meeting, which included the Betty Harris Memorial Trophy, one of the prestigious meetings of their year, writes Ann Desmoulins

Although it was sunny and dry, the strong northerly wind played havoc with the scores - apart from that of the winner Sharon Rouse, whose magnificent nett 71 left the rest of the field well in arrears, resulting in reduction only for handicap purposes-much to the relief of the players.

Silver division winner was Cathy Uttley with nett 78, 2nd Ann Trayling nett 81. Bronze 1 winner was Sharon as above, 2nd Brenda Hyde nett 79, 3rd Jane Watts nett 80.

Bronze 2 winner was Danusia White with nett 78,

Second went to Sheila Palmer nett 79.

The nine holes winner was Linda Northover.

Nearest-the-Pin in two on the 10th hole was won by Henrietta Bradshaw in Silver, and by Joan Smith in Bronze.

The best Gross Score was recorded by Ann Trayling.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton ladies crowned Over-50s Division One champions with two games to play

Seaton's triumphant triples team; Maria Johnson (lead), Pat Whitworth (number 2) and Di Morley (skip

Honiton RFC U9s seeking new players

Chard juniors

Hippos edged out by high-flying Bovey Tracey

Football on pitch

Lyme Regis ladies edged out in Benevolent Triples

Lyme Regis bowlers Sue Rowe, Pam Weech and Ann Allman after winning their semi-final of the Benevolent Triples. Picture LRBC

Honiton Petanque team impress in win over Chudleigh

Petanque
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists