Boating Community Adapting to the New Normal

PUBLISHED: 14:16 13 November 2020

Archant

As if to prove that no sport is immune from the current Covid restrictions, Axe Yacht Club is also having to adopt procedures in line with guidance from the Royal Yachting Association.

Fortunately, recreational boating from a public outdoor space for single households and support bubbles, or with one other person (with social distancing), is currently permitted.

Public waterways and beaches will remain open during the lockdown. Outdoor sports centres and amenities, which includes sailing clubs and watersports centres, will have to close.

Members may be able to access boats for essential checks and maintenance, however, this will need to be agreed with their club/marina/harbour authority, with individuals taking personal responsibility for meeting Government guidance. No overnight stays are allowed on boats and the clubhouse at Axe Yacht Club will be closed through lockdown, apart from access to limited toilet facilities.

