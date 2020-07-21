Borrowed shoes do the walking as Peter Petherbridge takes Axe Cliff Seniors’ honours

Axe Cliff golfer Peter Petherbridge. Picture; BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

There was good weather all-round for the playing of an Axe Cliff Seniors’ Charity event, writes Dave Bruce.

The weather certainly brought out the best in most of the 53 players taking part.

Indeed, it was a mighty close contest with the difficult task of determining the eventual winners falling to our handicap secretary Chris Walker, who, working with the current guideline’s vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic, must wait at least 24 hours before touching the various cards submitted by those taking part.

Then the scores need to be put into our club computer for verification and handicap checking before moving onto the ‘well, how did I do’ part of the process!

The fight at the top was indeed intense with a very good score of 39 points recorded by both Peter Petherbridge, playing off 16, and Adrian Bishop, playing off 18.

Peter and Adrian both had scores of 20 points over the back nine holes and this led to Chris [Walker] then needing to check the back six and this determined that Peter [Petherbridge] had done slightly better and was thus declared the winner!

Probably it was the two birdies he scored that made the difference, but Peter tells me it was down to his playing partners Mike Wickins and Gerry Binmore.

He had forgotten to bring his shoes so borrowed a nice pair from Mike, and Gerry ‘s fine two on the par four first hole got him excited, and suitably inspired right at the beginning of the round.

A lean Steve Gibson (13) was again on the podium with a fine round of 38 points, his final score aided by him getting an excellent two on the difficult par three 14th.

Each of the top three in this latest competition were cut a shot in terms of their handicaps and that will make their tasks in the forthcoming Masters that little bit more difficult!

There were a couple of other twos recorded on the day and these were carded by Stuart Mackie, enjoying his well-earned retirement and Kyle Phillpots, who is playing well.

I was pleased to be able to talk to Steve Gibson, last Friday as he took charge of my buggy last Friday to go out to help watering the greens with his young grandson Leo from Hull.

I asked Leo what he thinks is the best thing about his granddad, and, in his delightful Northern accent he was quick to reply: “Hey, he takes me fishing ya know!” - that was such a wonderful response and most worthy of a mention!

Other news to come from that latest seniors’ meeting is that Geoff Hughes, Mark Wisby and I did our normal stop on Sid Pember’s bench to eat Geoff’s sandwiches and drink my coffee and we let two lovely patient ladies through, namely Stella Thompson and Alison Cook as they were competing in the Ladies Knock Out Cup.

Stella had to fight hard, but did eventually win, but I imagine ‘hubbie’, Andrew, has

been giving her free lessons again. Who will she meet in the next round – that will be revealed in due course.

The picture that accompanies this article was taken by our very own top photographer at Axe Cliff, Brian Thompson. The picture was snapped in our car park and not only does it highlight the beautiful Seaton bay, but also the top of our new ‘black magic’ tarmac Squires Lane which, as part of the South West Coastal Path, will probably be enjoyed by some 10,000 plus walkers over the next 12 months. I’m not sure whether the 5mph speed restriction notice is for the walkers or the golfers, or indeed, local residents, but then again it is most likely in place for us all to observe!