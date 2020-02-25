Brian Thompson completes hat-trick of Axe Cliff Winter League success

Friday was the kindest day of the week in weather terms and so 32 Axe Cliff seniors' battled away in the final round of the Winter League competition, writes Dave Bruce.

I didn't realise it was so cold until I saw Tony Strong in trousers. I understand however, he was recovering from man flu and was on strict instructions from his lovely wife Jenny!

Although it remained dry, the strong South Westerly made the last six holes challenging, but not to Bob Berry, who won with a good score of 28 points over the 15 holes that were contested.

Brian Thompson had to be satisfied with 27 taking second place and, old timer, Terry Jessup showed he can still play a bit, securing third place with his score if 25 points.

Just a brace of twos were recorded and these were scored by Bunny Hanson on the 11th and Robbie Robinson on the difficult 14th. If only he had done that in that afore mentioned semi-final.

The winners of the 'Mystery Pairing' for the day were Mike Wickins and Chris Read. The result meant that our overall winner, this year, was the long-hitting, Brian Thompson with a score of 144 over his best five rounds.

Mind you, it was close as Paul Curtin was led down by his poor final round that left him with a final total of 143.

The leading pair finished well ahead of Tony Strong and Robbie Robinson, who both finished with totals of 134.

This was Brian's third consecutive win of The Winter League trophy, but his first as an individual following the change in format from played as pairing.

It was fitting that John Hanna, our vice-captain, was standing in for our captain, was present to hand over the trophy that he had won with Brian over each of the last two years!

John made his maiden speech and is clearly going to be a great vice-captain and I say that that fondly as he bought me a burger as he felt sorry that I didn't have any sandwiches to eat in Geoff Hughes's absence (he was out on the course).

I didn't see it, but someone reported that lean Steve Gibson was seen on TV during the week on the local news because of his avid reading and understanding of Harry Potter books - not for his love of sheep !

Last Wednesday our ladies braved the weather, at the start, but, after finishing on the protected Valley side of the Course finally admitted defeat on the seventh and with sodden pink shoes and pretty umbrellas, trundled back to the clubhouse.