Brian Thompson crowned Axe Cliff Seniors’ Masters champion after play-off win against Alan Vincent

Brian Thompson (left) the Axe Cliff 2020 Masters Champion, together with runner-up Alan Vincent. Picture: AXE CLIFF GOLF CLUB Archant

Brian Thompson and Alan Vincent held their much-awaited Play Off to decide this year’s Axe Cliff’s Masters champion, writes Dave Bruce.

They managed to find a reasonable weather day last Wednesday, but had to go out very early at 7.30 am to avoid the crowds.

They were neck-and-neck for the first nine with Brian recovering from losing a ball on the second hole, but he managed to par the two long par fives of some 540 yards each, which gave him the edge, and he won with a better medal score.

This was an exciting finish and both players can hold their heads up high with below par, net average, scores of 69.5 for the first four rounds with net total scores of 278.

For my money, the Masters to be the hardest competition to win as you have to play well for four consecutive rounds and some 60 took part this year. Most Seniors would struggle to put two good consecutive rounds together!

Alan, at 83, put in a tremendous performance to finish as runner-up, as did Brian with his low handicap of 11.

I believe that this is the first play-off certainly for 20 years.

I must mention, Axminster’s favourite retired bus driver, Stuart Mackie (10), who won the third round with a fantastic net 67, but lost out that day, to Phil Christmas, also on 67

for the Warren Cup, only because that Cup is for 21 handicappers and above.