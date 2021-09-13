Brilliant Beer Albion secure late victory

Published: 2:31 PM September 13, 2021

In front of a home crowd of 110 spectators, Beer Albion secured their third league victory of the season winning 3-0 against Sidmouth Town 2nds in this Devon and Exeter Premier Division encounter writes RIchard Honnor.

Beer made the perfect start, taking the lead after only three minutes. Josh French got behind the Sidmouth defence down the right and pulled the ball back for Reece Best to hit the ball home first time.

The Fishermen totally dominated the play but were vulnerable to the counter and were let off the hook on 22 minutes when the Sidmouth striker missed the target after being clean through one-on-one with ‘keeper Elliot Driver.



The chances for Beer came thick and fast as half time approached. Best and Charlie Ledger went close with headers. Then Basson was foiled by a goalmouth clearance after beating the Sidmouth keeper and French blasted over from close range.

Sidmouth had their best spell of play after the interval and were unfortunate not to equalise on 54 minutes when a free kick from 25 yards hit the Beer upright with Driver looking helplessly on. Sidmouth were creating more opportunities and tested Driver on several occasions but the Beer ‘keeper was in fine form throughout.



The Fishermen came back strongly in the last 30 minutes and played the kind of incisive short passing football of which they are capable. The Sidmouth defence were finally wilting under the pressure and they conceded a penalty when Basson was brought down after a fine run. Rooke slotted home a perfect spot-kick.

Then, on 89 minutes, Beer produced the best move of the game to score the third goal. They sliced through the Sidmouth rearguard with four clinical passes and Tony Pinder provided an inch-perfect through ball for French to coolly convert from 10 yards.

Outstanding for Beer were front man Josh French and defender Charlie Ledger but man-of-the-match was awarded by sponsors The Chapple Family to Elliot Driver for another impeccable performance between the posts.

Next Saturday, Beer are away to Ottery St Mary 2nds. Beer 2nds are back in action at home to Chagford in a Division 2 encounter. Kick-off at the Furzebrake is at 3pm and the match is sponsored by Pecorama.