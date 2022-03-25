Brilliant Beer Albion through to Devon Cup Final

Beer Albion reached the final of the Sportslighting Devon Premier Cup after defeating Exwick Villa 3-2 in the Semi Final played at Budleigh Salterton in front of a crowd of 250 on Wednesday evening, writes Richard Honnor.

This was an excellent achievement as Villa play in the Devon Football League, one level higher than the Fishermen. Furthermore, Villa have already secured runners-up spot in the North and East Division of that league.

Starting with a bold 4-3-3 formation, the Fishermen took the game to Villa from the first whistle and sailed into a 3-0 lead within the first 35 minutes through goals from Alex Paget, and two fine individual efforts from Taylor Rooke.

Villa’s defence struggled to cope with Beer’s direct approach and midfielder Paget’s headed flick-ons and the link-up play between forward players Tony Pinder, Liam Cox and Taylor Rooke caused problems to the higher-ranked opposition throughout the first half.

It was a big disappointment for Beer’s solid defence, when Exwick pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time after a defensive mix-up. After the break, Villa came on strongly and made it 3-2 on 60 minutes with a 20-yard free-kick, which luckily deflected past Elliot Driver.

Momentarily, it looked as though the Fishermen might capitulate but they soon re-gathered their composure and withstood inevitable pressure before regaining control of the game for the last 15 minutes.

Beer’s young midfielders Charley Skilton and Brooklyn Wilkins were outstanding in playing holding roles during this crucial period, well-complemented by the experience of engine room veteran Paget.

Manager Mark Rooke wisely bolstered his side with some experienced substitutions as tiredness and cramp set in during the second half.

Without doubt, this was Beer’s best performance of the season against opposition who have already secured runners-up spot in the Devon Football North and East Division.

Beer now march onwards to the final at Devon FA HQ at Newton Abbott on May 28. They will once again face tough DFL opposition, Alphington, but on this showing, they have a great chance of lifting the trophy.