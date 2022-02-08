Brilliant Beer reach Devon Cup semi-final after penalty drama

Beer Albion booked their passage into the semi-finals of the Devon Premier Cup with a dramatic victory over their Devon and Exeter League rivals, Lapford, writes Richard Honnor.

With the scores level at 3-3 on 90 minutes, the game was decided by penalties and the Fishermen held their nerve to clinch the shoot-out 10-9 and bring Lapford’s 18-month unbeaten run to an end.

Beer were, by some margin, the better side on the day and had several good opportunities to seal the victory in normal time. But Lapford are a tough nut to crack and even when trailing 3-2 with two minutes of injury time left, the visitors took the tie into penalties with a late equaliser.

The match was a credit to local football and, although highly competitive, it was played in a great spirit and well refereed by Paul Owens.

Lapford keeper Matt Parsell denied Beer a first-minute lead, saving Charley Skilton’s penalty at full stretch, while Beer’s stand-in keeper, Taylor Rooke, was tested early on, tipping a header over the bar and then cleanly catching a 20-yard shot.

Lapford took the lead against the run of play on 37 minutes. Burrow latched on to a through ball and resisted a couple of challenges to slot home past Rooke.

Undaunted, Beer drove forward and equalised two minutes after the restart. Winning a challenge in midfield, Giles Basson went past one player and threaded a pass through for Skilton to run onto, and the midfielder placed the ball into the far corner past the advancing Parsell.

Lapford took a 2-1 lead when, on 64 minutes, Burrow scored his second but Beer levelled with Alex Paget heading home Kieron Daniels’ inswinging corner.

Two minutes later Beer went 3-2 ahead when Daniels squared across the six-yard box for Tony Pinder to side-foot home from close range.

Beer then squandered two great chances to seal the result before Lapford’s late equaliser which was bundled in from close range by Tucker after a looping ball beyond the far post was headed back across goal.

In the ensuing shoot out, Parsell, Lapford’s 11th penalty taker, hit the bar to hand Beer a dramatic victory.