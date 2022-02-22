Brilliant Beer stay top in Division Two of D&E League

Beer Albion 2nds maintained top position in Division Two with a 3-2 victory at home to Alphington 3rds.

Alphington started strongly and gave the Fishermen a couple of early scares but it was the home side who opened the scoring. Neat link-up play between Max Richardson and Josh French followed by an inch-perfect pass enabled Jake Hale to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Careless play in Beer’s midfield led to Alphington’s equaliser on 22 minutes but Beer took command with two goals in quick succession.

Finley Rooke switched the play to Reece Best wide on the left with a great long pass out of defence. Best squared the ball neatly inside to midfielder French who in turn hit a perfectly weighted through ball to Max Richardson. The Beer striker fired home from 10 yards.

Two minutes later, Beer were 3-1 up when Reece Best converted on the turn and a second-half consolation did not dampen home spirits.