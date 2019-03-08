Advanced search

Digital Decoded

'Brilliant' net 63 for Cathy Pawley in Handicap Cup and Monthly Medal

PUBLISHED: 09:28 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 11 July 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The outstanding star of the show this week was Cathy Pawley with a brilliant nett 63 in the Handicap Cup and Monthly Medal, resulting in a handicap cut of four shots, writes Ann Desmoulins.

In the current hot and dry conditions, the greens were lightening fast which made shots to the greens very tricky for many - all except Cathy of course!

In Silver Division, the winner was Mona Carter with a nett 71.

Second was Vicki Rogers, nett 71, on countback from third, Janet Hughes.

The Bronze One winner was Cathy Pawley with nett 63, 2nd Liz Rogers nett 70 - which also earned her a cut in handicap.

Bronze Two was won by Maureen Lawrence with nett 75 and second was Linda Curtis nett 76.

Ladies captain Cherry Liell won the nine-hole competition, scoring 13 points.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Harry Tincknell second in Canada one week on from taking Mazda Team Joest’s historic first victory.

Harry Tincknell and his team celebrate their latest success in Canada. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

‘Brilliant’ net 63 for Cathy Pawley in Handicap Cup and Monthly Medal

Golf club and ball

Honiton’s long-awaited Admiral Nurse has helped more than 25 families since filling post

Honiton Admiral Nurse Fay Valentine. Picture: Heather Penwarden

Cranbrook Running Club launches couch 25k programme

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook members Kelly Curran, Mark Phillips, Debbie Simpson, Debs Phillips and Maggie Gellersjo at the Cranbrook Open Day to promote the running club. Picture ECRCC

FOOD REVIEW: A menu of mastery at Lakeview Manor

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists