'Brilliant' net 63 for Cathy Pawley in Handicap Cup and Monthly Medal
PUBLISHED: 09:28 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 11 July 2019
Archant
The outstanding star of the show this week was Cathy Pawley with a brilliant nett 63 in the Handicap Cup and Monthly Medal, resulting in a handicap cut of four shots, writes Ann Desmoulins.
In the current hot and dry conditions, the greens were lightening fast which made shots to the greens very tricky for many - all except Cathy of course!
In Silver Division, the winner was Mona Carter with a nett 71.
Second was Vicki Rogers, nett 71, on countback from third, Janet Hughes.
The Bronze One winner was Cathy Pawley with nett 63, 2nd Liz Rogers nett 70 - which also earned her a cut in handicap.
Bronze Two was won by Maureen Lawrence with nett 75 and second was Linda Curtis nett 76.
Ladies captain Cherry Liell won the nine-hole competition, scoring 13 points.