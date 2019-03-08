'Brilliant' net 63 for Cathy Pawley in Handicap Cup and Monthly Medal

Golf club and ball Archant

The outstanding star of the show this week was Cathy Pawley with a brilliant nett 63 in the Handicap Cup and Monthly Medal, resulting in a handicap cut of four shots, writes Ann Desmoulins.

In the current hot and dry conditions, the greens were lightening fast which made shots to the greens very tricky for many - all except Cathy of course!

In Silver Division, the winner was Mona Carter with a nett 71.

Second was Vicki Rogers, nett 71, on countback from third, Janet Hughes.

The Bronze One winner was Cathy Pawley with nett 63, 2nd Liz Rogers nett 70 - which also earned her a cut in handicap.

Bronze Two was won by Maureen Lawrence with nett 75 and second was Linda Curtis nett 76.

Ladies captain Cherry Liell won the nine-hole competition, scoring 13 points.