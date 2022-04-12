News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Tenacious Tigers damage the Fishermen's title dream

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:45 PM April 12, 2022
Great draw for Axminster Town

Great draw for Axminster Town - Credit: Andrew Graham

Axminster Town produced one of their best performances of an impressive season to put a serious dent in the title hopes of Brixham. 

Callum Leech gave the Fishermen a 1-0 lead at the break and Axminster were seriously up against it when Mitch Thomas headed in a second for the hosts, but the Tigers responded brilliantly to a difficult situation. 

Braeden Symes reduced the arrears and Axminster piled forward in search of an equaliser. The opportunity arrived when Brixham conceded a penalty and Josh Wadham held his nerve to secure a deserved draw, with Chris McGrath picking up the man of the match award for an excellent defensive display.  

There was a tougher day at the Peninsula League office for Honiton Town, who lost 4-1 at home to Ivybridge Town. After the midweek meeting with Dartmouth, Axminster host Plymouth Marjon on Easter Monday, while Honiton travel to Sidmouth on Good Friday.  

Non-League Football
Axminster News

