Bryony Frost makes racing history

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 2:29 PM December 27, 2020   
Jockey Bryony Frost in action in the saddle

History-making Bryony Frost in action - Credit: Archant

Devon jockey Bryony Frost took her already-stellar career to new heights when she rode a masterful pillar-to-post race to win the prestigious King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day aboard her beloved Frodon.  
In the process Frost, 25, from Buckfastleigh, became the winning-most female National Hunt jockey  in Great Britain – it was her 175th victory – her third Group One triumph, with prize-money well over £2.5 million.  
Frodon and Frost were available at 25/1 and then 20/1 at the off, far less fancied than trainer Paul Nicholls’ other runners, including favourite Clan Des Obeaux and Cryname, the highest rated chaser in training.  
But Frodon made the pace as he usually does, and he and Frost jumped and galloped their rivals into submission over the three miles, eventually winning by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Waiting Patiently, with Clan Des Obeaux third.  
The bookies already have them at 16/1 to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. 

