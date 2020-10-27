AVR out in good numbers for the CapTEN meeting at Bridport

The CapTEN, a well organised fell run to socially distance runners took place Sunday morning at Seatown, writes Dave Mutter.

This is a 10-mile race over Thorncombe Beacon and Golden Cap and the first of the AVR contingent involved to cross the finish line was Graham Newton, who came 15th overall and first male 60 with this time being 1:40:04.

Eleanor Wood was next in, taking the first lady and first vet 60 berths with her time being 1:14:09.

Next home was Lee Stubbs in his very first race ever and he did superbly well, finishing 35th in 1:56:02.

Lee was followed home by Steve Lewis, 37th, 1:57:12 and then came Ian Apps, 41st, 1:58:43.

Andrew West finished in 49th spot with his time being 2:04:48 and, completing the AVR participation was Vikki Wraight, who finished 55th in 2:12:59.

Graham, Lee and Steve were the third male team home and there were 70 finishers.

Thank you, Bridport Runners, for putting on such a wonderful event in these difficult times.