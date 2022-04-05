Captain Paula in great form

It was a very good week for Axe Cliff Captains, with Paula Heasman, the Ladies Captain, winning her First Medal of the year last Wednesday in glorious weather again with a fine nett 70. Jill Wellingon and Pauline Willis had to be satisfied with second and third respectively with nett 76 & 78.

The Seniors enjoyed a lovely sunny day last Friday but, by gosh, the wind was cold, so we all had to wear nice warm clothing.

The format was teams of 2/3 playing as a Texas Scramble. This is a welcome and fun game for Seniors, as they don’t have to rely on their own drives all the time, which can go astray. In teams of three, they all drive and then they choose the best where the others can drop their ball also and carry on this way until one is eventually holed.

To make it a little more difficult, each player must have at least five of their drives chosen, so you don’t want to leave the choice too late in the Round as the pressure can mount on some poor soul.

Judging by the scores most teams played well but, I have to say, Nick Jones (top equestrian), Nigel Tarr (top chef) and Malcolm Reynolds (top banker) excelled by winning with 55 points. Bob Cook. Phil Christmas and Andrew Bailey also did well to take second place with 51 points but only on countback from the promising trio of Captain David Lacey, Chris Alexander and Tony Snell.

At long last, we have a new Handicap Cup champion with John Purdy just beating last year's Captain, John Hanna, in an entertaining final.

To finish the week in style on Sunday, the good conditions and fine greens saw the Men do well in their April Medal. In Division 1, the lower handicappers had good respectable scores with Ian Burraston winning with a nett 74, followed by Steve Anning taking second spot with 75 leaving Paul Clode in third place with 76.

In Division 2, all were trying to get their handicaps reduced and some will, with Ally Anning taking top spot with an amazing 63, followed by Mark Winterbottom with 67 and Luke Snell came third with a 68.