Captain's Day triumph for Honiton Golf Club

Honiton Men’s Captain Wayne Broom held his Captain’s Day with over 100 competitors teeing off on a breezy sunny day,

Wayne welcomed each player on to the 1st tee with a personalised ball. Tim Morris took the top prize with a superb 42 points, beating Julian Netherway on countback. The minor places went to Alan Devenny, Roy Bumstead and Kevin Davey.

Rob Luscombe won the Jim Loosemore trophy for the longest drive on the 18th and it was noted he didn’t use his driver!

The Ladies Captain’s Day winner was Katherine Delacy with 40 points. beating Joan Smith on 36 and Cathy Williams with 34. The day raised over £200 for the Captain’s Charity, Diabetes UK.

The Brian Selway Rosebowl Invitation Men’s winners were Mike Goddfrey (Honiton) &

Jonathan McDougall (Woodbury) nett 63. Second place Barry Colbourne (Honiton) & Harry Evans (Tiverton).

Ladies Invitation winners were Caroline Bond (Honiton) and Vanessa Ireson (Sidmouth) with 44, second Place Sue Kelson (Honiton) Liz Thompson (Bridport) also with 44 but losing on countback.

The Tuesday Mixed competition this week landed right in the middle of the heatwave and so it was decided to shorten the scheduled Texas Scramble competition to ten holes.

Janet and David Hughes, Ann Trayling and John Craig took the honours from Liz and Ken Wood, Sheila Palmer and Mike Delaney. Third place was Maggie and John Harvey, Linda Curtis and Rob Grove.

The Seniors Section were competing for the Ken Fordie Trophy, an individual stableford commemorating Ken, who was a longstanding member of the club and regular player with the Seniors.

Whilst the conditions were not as favourable as in previous weeks, with light rain and a head wind on some of the longer holes, the scores generally were quite reasonable.

The field of 68 players was eventually whittled down to one winner, who was Alan Devenny with a score of 40, beating David Armstrong to the Division 1 title, and Mick Swann, who led the Division 2 players home, both of whom also scored 40, but were outshone on the back 9. Alan took the Cup and also a glass trophy to keep as a memento.

Honiton Captain Wayne Broom with Ladies winner Katherine Delacy - Credit: Honiton GC



