Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Celebrities and Somerset winners on Kingwell Hurdle day at Wincanton

PUBLISHED: 11:03 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 18 February 2019

The Great British Bake Off�s Prue Leith and Wincanton Racecourse general manager Huw Williams. Picture WINCANTON RACECOURSE

The Great British Bake Off�s Prue Leith and Wincanton Racecourse general manager Huw Williams. Picture WINCANTON RACECOURSE

Archant

Paul Nicholls’ win in the Betway Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton on Saturday ensured the trophy for one of Somerset most important races returned to the county, writes Lucy Johnson.

Nicholls last trained the winner in 2013 when Zarkandar galloped to victory but Grand Sancy’s gritty performance under Harry Skelton gave him his fourth success in the race.

Skelton punched the air in delight as he crossed the winning post and said after the race: “It means an awful to me. Obviously Paul set me and Dan (Harry’s brother and trainer) up, got us running, got us on our feet.”

Nicholls added: “Harry gave him a good ride and it was nice to give him some rides today. Grand Sancy might go to the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival. He is a good horse that is on the up and keeps improving.”

It was a day when huge crowds and celebrity guests enjoyed eight superb races. The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith swapped her mixing bowls for a race card to enjoy a day at the races with her husband John Playfair. The celebrity chef and television presenter tucked into a ‘delicious’ chilli con carne before judging the best turned out horse in the second race, the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Chase, choosing Bigmatre as her winner.

Prue was a guest of racecourse director John Sunnocks with whom she went on a riding safari in Botswana several years ago.

“I knew Johnny and thought, he’s aa rider so I’l ask him to come and we had a fantastic time. We’re here today as Johnny’s guests for a nice day out and so far its been great,” she said.

General manager Huw Williams commented: “It was a really good day with some super racing and exciting finishes. We had a good sized crowd and the atmosphere was fantastic.”

Wincanton next races on Wednesday, February 27. Tickets are available from £12 with the first race off at 1.50pm.

Most Read

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Police are looking for missing Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Top 50 ecommerce ranking for Axminster firm

Managing director Alan Styles. Picture AT&M

Armed police called to Lyme Regis

Dorset police officer

Peep into the past - press pictures from February 1979

Sidmouth Sailing Club trophy winners. Dated February 10, 1979.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Beer Reserves end the Ottery St Mary winning run

Beer Albion at home to Ottery. Ref mhsp 08 19TI 0381. Picture: Terry Ife

Celebrities and Somerset winners on Kingwell Hurdle day at Wincanton

The Great British Bake Off�s Prue Leith and Wincanton Racecourse general manager Huw Williams. Picture WINCANTON RACECOURSE

Colyton and District Darts League - Berwick Cup (Fours) draw

Darts generic

Axminster Skittles League ladies KO Cup final to be between Cloakham A and Ax Inn A

skittles generic picture

Organisers of Honiton 55+ centre dispel rumours of its impending closure

The Honiton 55+ centre. Ref mhh 17-16AW 4526. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists