Chardstock A falter in Over-60's Triples League

PUBLISHED: 12:32 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 12 July 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

After the flying start to the season, which saw the A team rise to the top of the Exeter & District Men's Over-60s Triples League Division Four table, three losses in successive weeks has seen them fall back into mid-table, writes Vaughan Fletcher.

The B team however, have seen their results improve recently and they now sit in fourth place in their division.

A highlight for them was their recent one shot victory away at St Thomas B. Last season the club played its first ever match away to Bideford.

Such was the success of the venture that the clubs agreed to adding two fixtures to this year's calendar.

And so, on July 2, Bideford made the journey south for their first match in our beautiful village and once again a great day was had by both teams with Chardstock running out winners in a close match.

Recent results

Exeter and District Men's Over-60s Triples League

Topsham Red 33, Chardstock A 27: V Fletcher, J Rolph, J Porter, 13-17; K Wakelin, M Copp, N Denslow, 14-16

St Thomas B 38, Chardstock B 39: J Keats, D Eldridge, W Kerr, 24-19; J Marks, B Howard, T Dredge, 15-19

Chardstock A 30, Madeira C 42: M Rogers, V Fletcher, J Porter, 11-22; K Wakelin, M Copp, N Denslow, 19-20

East of Exe League

Chardstock 56, Hemyock 63: J Keats, A Sebright, G Campbell, John Porter, 9-22; R Pratt, J Marks, M Copp, N Denslow, 20-8; C Bradford, A Callagan, J Pratt, T Dredge, 10-19; Jeanette Porter, B Fifield, V Fletcher, J Rolph, 17-14

Friendly Matches

Chardstock Ladies 34, Yeovil Ladies 28: A Bosence, C Bradford, A Sebright, 23-7; J Porter, N Mugridge, R Pratt, 11-21

Chardstock 71, Ilminster 84: J Milford, J Townsend, E Rolph, J Marks, 19-18; D Humphreys, N Mugridge, J Pratt, J Rolph, 14-20; J Currie, D Hislop, G Campbell, J Keats, 19-26; J Porter, E Van der Meulen, B Howard, W Kerr, 19-20

Chardstock 70, Bideford 40: Jeanette Porter, J Currie, John Porter, 12-27; A Callagan. J Pratt, E Rolph, 21-12; D Hislop, R Pratt, J Rolph, 17-27; E Van der Meulen, N Mugridge, M Copp, 20-8

Chardstock 85, Merriott 67: C Bradshaw, J Currie, E Rolph, John Porter, 25-11; Jeanette Porter, E Van der Meulen, V Fletcher, T Dredge, 19-17; A Callagan, N Mugridge, J Pratt, A Dredge, 18-23; B Fifield, B Foley, R Pratt, J Rolph, 23-16

Chardstock 82, Chard 49: C Bradford, B Howard, T Dredge, 27-9; D Humphreys, A Sebright, J Rolph, 16-14; B Fifield, J Currie, A Dredge, 22-7; A Callagan, D Ellis, J Marks, 17-19

