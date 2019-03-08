Advanced search

Chardstock bowler Ann Dredge crowned Devon Ladies' Four Wood Unbadged Singles Champion for 2019

PUBLISHED: 13:02 26 September 2019

The Chardstock winning ladies, (left to right), Gilly Campbell, Eileen Rolph, Ann Dredge and Rosie Pratt. Picture: Chardstock Bowling Club

The Chardstock winning ladies, (left to right), Gilly Campbell, Eileen Rolph, Ann Dredge and Rosie Pratt. Picture: Chardstock Bowling Club

The village's bowls club has had a wonderful season culminating in Ann Dredge's fantastic win at the Devon Finals to become Devon Ladies' Four Wood Unbadged Singles Champion for 2019, writes Vaughan Fletcher.

Ann and Rosie Pratt won the Devon Section 3 Unbadged Ladies' pairs and Ann teamed up with Gilly Campbell and Eileen Rolph to win the Devon Section Three Ladies' Two Wood Triples.

Ann, Eileen, Gilly, Adam Dredge and Terry Dredge all gained their County Badges this season. Congratulations go to them all. In other competitions, our men reached the final of the Top Club competition for the second year running.Our Men's Over 60s Triples B Team narrowly missed promotion from their league. Better luck next year guys! The honours won by the members this year just go to show that you don't have to belong to a big club to be successful and compete at county level. If you are interested in playing bowls, the club will be holding its next open day on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

