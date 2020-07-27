Advanced search

Chardstock bowlers engaged in close contest as competition hots up

PUBLISHED: 07:15 27 July 2020

Six games into the Chardstock Bowls Club triples league and the contest could not be closer.

Just three points separate the top four teams!

Indeed, so tight is the competition to date that the team who have lost fewest games – Alligators – sit third!

Gazelles still lead the way, though they did suffer two defeats in their latest three matches.

Their lead at the top is now just a single point with Alpacas breathing down their neck after they defeated Gazelles 4-3 and also won one other of their latest three matches.

Still rooted to the foot of the table are Wombats who lost all three of their latest matches, though two were, in keeping with the overall league, mighty close contests as they went down 4-3 to both Alpacas and Jaguars.

Latest results

Match four: Gazelles 3, Jaguars 6; Tigers 2, Alligators 5; Alpacas 4, Wombats 3

Match five: Alpacas 2, Alligators 5; Jaguars 4, Wombats 3; Gazelles 4, Tigers 3

Match six: Alligators 5, Wombats 2; Alpacas 4, Gazelles 3; Jaguars 5, Tigers 2

Latest table – as at July 24

P W D L Pts

Gazelles 6 3 0 3 25

Alpacas 6 4 0 2 24

Alligators 6 5 0 1 23

Jaguars 6 3 0 3 22

Tigers 6 2 0 4 19

Wombats 6 1 0 5 15

