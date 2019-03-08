Advanced search

Chardstock bowlers have mixed fortunes in latest matches

PUBLISHED: 08:48 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 14 August 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Chardstock bowlers have endured mixed fortunes over the past week, writes Vaughan Fletcher.

In the Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League there was a fine 52-34 win for the B team against Belmont B with wins on both rinks.

However, in an East of Exe League meeting with Ottery St Mary it was the Otters who took the honours to the tune of a 72-55 win.

Recent Results:

Exeter and District Men's O60s Triples League

Chardstock B 52, Belmont B 34: G Bodily, B Howard, T Dredge(30-20); J Keats, N Barron, W Kerr (22-14)

East of Exe League

Chardstock 55, Ottery St Mary 72: V Fletcher, N Mugridge, S Hatcliffe, J Rolph (16-16); J Townsend, V Barron, D Hatcliffe, G Bodily (11-22); N Barron, A Bosence, Adam Dredge, T Dredge (13-18); M Copp, J Pratt E Rolph , R Pratt (15-16)

Friendly Matches

Crewkerne 40, Chardstock 42: J Townsend, J Currie, J Rolph (13-10); E Van der Meulen, V Barron, J Pratt (13-13); D Cannings, P Baldwin, A Sebright (12-24); A Bosence, A Callagan, N Barron (7-20)

Chardstock Ladies 52, Sidmouth Ladies74: M Davenport, P Baldwin, A Sebright (10-25); A Bosence, R Pratt, G Campbell (25-7); D Emery, V Barron, E Rolph (17-15)

Bridport 52, Chardstock 69: D Cannings, B Fifield, J Marks (11-17); J Townsend, N Mugridge, V Fletcher (10-23); E Van der Meulen, E Rolph, G Campbell (16-16); A Bosence, P Baldwin, J Rolph (15-13).

