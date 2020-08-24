Advanced search

Chardstock Bowls Club top honour for Alpacas

PUBLISHED: 10:56 24 August 2020

Chardstock bowlers whop enjoyed the club's pairs competition that was won by Alpacas. Picture CHARDSTOCK BOWLS CLUB

Chardstock bowlers whop enjoyed the club's pairs competition that was won by Alpacas. Picture CHARDSTOCK BOWLS CLUB

Archant

Alpacas were duly crowned champions of the Chardstock Bowls Club, Pairs League.

It was certainly a thrilling end to the season with the title decided in the final round of matches with Alpacas defeating Alligators 6-1 to return to the top of the table, a spot they had lost the week before to Alligators, having led the way since week three!

The other scores in the final round of matches saw jaguars defeat Wombats 6-3 while Tigers won 7-0 at Gazelles.

The Alpacas team comprised of Richard Lloyd, Mike Copp, Vaughan Fletcher and Anne Dredge.

In terms of individual success during the competition, five players ended with three wins.

They were Richard Lloyd (Alpacas), Jim Marks (Alligators), Brian Fifield (Gazelles), Nicky Mugridge (Wombats), Andy Badley (Tigers).

Final table

P W D L Pts

Alpacas 15 10 0 5 64

Alligators 15 10 0 5 59

Gazelles 15 7 0 8 54

Wombats 15 7 0 8 52

Tigers 15 6 0 9 52

Jaguars 15 5 0 10 44

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Appeal issued after former East Devon council CEO dies of asbestos-related cancer

East Devon District Council former offices at The Knowle. Ref shs 03 19TI 8509. Picture: Terry Ife

Chardstock edged out at Clyst Hydon

Picture: Thinkstock

Cold callers target Dalwood and Stockland

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Beer residents raise funds for Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses

Beer mask makers (l to r) Shirley Robinson (LoF), Pauline Proctor, Penny Stopher, Ann Robinson and Sheila Heys (LoF) . Picture Lycia Moore.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Appeal issued after former East Devon council CEO dies of asbestos-related cancer

East Devon District Council former offices at The Knowle. Ref shs 03 19TI 8509. Picture: Terry Ife

Chardstock edged out at Clyst Hydon

Picture: Thinkstock

Cold callers target Dalwood and Stockland

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Beer residents raise funds for Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses

Beer mask makers (l to r) Shirley Robinson (LoF), Pauline Proctor, Penny Stopher, Ann Robinson and Sheila Heys (LoF) . Picture Lycia Moore.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Church bells to ring out again in Kilmington

St Giles Church at Kilmington. Picture: Chris Carson

Salter knock guides Feniton to victory over Topsham St James

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Garner leads from front at Kilmington march towards knockout stages

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Chardstock Bowls Club top honour for Alpacas

Chardstock bowlers whop enjoyed the club's pairs competition that was won by Alpacas. Picture CHARDSTOCK BOWLS CLUB

Batey knock and Farrow wickets see Uplyme & Lyme Regis to victory at Honiton

Action from the Honiton meeting with Uplyme and Lyme Regis in the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS