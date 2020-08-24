Chardstock Bowls Club top honour for Alpacas

Chardstock bowlers whop enjoyed the club's pairs competition that was won by Alpacas. Picture CHARDSTOCK BOWLS CLUB Archant

Alpacas were duly crowned champions of the Chardstock Bowls Club, Pairs League.

It was certainly a thrilling end to the season with the title decided in the final round of matches with Alpacas defeating Alligators 6-1 to return to the top of the table, a spot they had lost the week before to Alligators, having led the way since week three!

The other scores in the final round of matches saw jaguars defeat Wombats 6-3 while Tigers won 7-0 at Gazelles.

The Alpacas team comprised of Richard Lloyd, Mike Copp, Vaughan Fletcher and Anne Dredge.

In terms of individual success during the competition, five players ended with three wins.

They were Richard Lloyd (Alpacas), Jim Marks (Alligators), Brian Fifield (Gazelles), Nicky Mugridge (Wombats), Andy Badley (Tigers).

Final table

P W D L Pts

Alpacas 15 10 0 5 64

Alligators 15 10 0 5 59

Gazelles 15 7 0 8 54

Wombats 15 7 0 8 52

Tigers 15 6 0 9 52

Jaguars 15 5 0 10 44