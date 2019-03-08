Chardstock into Top Club final after success over Axminster

Chardstock booked a place in the final of the Top Club competition after semi-final success over Axminster, writes Vaughan Fletcher.

In the meeting with Axminster there was success for A Dredge in the four-wood singles (21-10); S Hatcliffe and T Dredge in the pair (25-10); K Waklein, J Rolph and M Toms, in the triple (31-6) and J Keats, J Currie, W Kerr and N Denslow, in the rink (36-6).

Chardstock now meet Madeira in the final with that match set to be played on July 25.

After a flying start in the Exeter and District men's Over-60s Triples League in which they secured five wins and a draw in six outings, the A team have lost their most recent two matches, going down to both Axminster (47-38) and Heavitree (49-21). The defeats see the team slip to a mid-table berth. Hopefully this is only a blip and we will see them back to winning ways soon.

The B team also sit mid table in their division helped by an emphatic 35-21 win against Ottery St Mary.

Recent Results:

Top Club versus Axminster: Two-wood single: M Copp, lost 12-21; four-wood single: A Dredge won 21-10; pair: S Hatcliffe and T Dredge, won 25-10; triple: K Wakelin, J Rolph and M Toms won 31-6; rink: J Keats, J Currie, W Kerr and N Denslow won 36-6

Exeter and District Men's over 60s Triples League

Axminster 47, Chardstock 38: B Andrews, M Copp and J Rolph, 14-24; K Wakelin, M Toms and N Denslow, 24-23

Chardstock B 35, Ottery St Mary D 21: G Bodily, N Barron and T Dredge, 16-13; J Keats, D Eldridge and W Kerr, 19-8

Chardstock A 21, Heavitree 49: V Fletcher, J Rolph and J Porter, 9-22; K Warren, M Copp and M Toms, 12-27

East of Exe League

Seaton 75, Chardstock 54: C Bradford, J Pratt, N Barron and N Denslow, 19-17; B Fifield, V Barron, R Pratt and D Eldridge, 10-24; V Fletcher, N Mugridge, S Hatcliffe and J Rolph, 14-16; A Badley, D Hislop, D Hatcliffe and G Bodily, 11-18

Friendly Matches

Wellington 90, Chardstock 83: Jeanette Porter, D Ellis and John Porter, 13-20; J Townsend, J Currie and R Pratt, 15-19; V Barron, J Pratt and G Campbell, 25-5; A Bosence, P Baldwin and N Barron, 5-31; M Davenport, A Sebright and V Fletcher, 32-8

Ottery St Mary 84, Chardstock 61: D Ellis, B Howard, D Hatcliffe and J Marks, 17-19; B Fifield, J Currie, E Rolph and S Hatcliffe, 20-20; J Townsend, N Mugridge, J Pratt and J Keats 13-20; R Pratt, E Van der Meulen, G Campbell and V Fletcher, 11-25.