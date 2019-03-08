Chardstock ladies are Section Three triples champions

A Chardstock triple of Gill Campbell, Ann Dredge and Eileen Rolph enjoyed a superb win in the County Section Three, ladies' two-wood triples competition, writes Vaughan Fletcher.

Congratulations go to the threesome and best wishes from all at the club when they contest the next round where they will meet the winners of another section.

The club are very proud of their achievement in beating some very strong opposition.

In the Exeter & District Over-60s League Chardstock A went down 61-17 at Phear Park, but there was better news for the B team as they defeated Belmont C 41-32.

Recent Results:

Exeter and District Men's Over-60s Triples League

Phear Park A 61, Chardstock A 17: J Townsend, J Rolph, J Porter, 29-9; M Rogers, M Copp, K Wakelin, 32-8

Chardstock B 41, Belmont C 32: J Keats, D Eldridge, W Kerr, 20-16; D Hislop, B Howard, T Dredge, 21-16

East of Exe League

Wellington 74, Chardstock 39: Jen Porter, J Pratt, V Fletcher, T Dredge, 18-5; J Keats, N Mugridge, G Campbell, J Rolph, 18-12; B Fifield, A Bosence, M Copp, J Porter, 25-7; R Pratt, J Townsend, G Bodily, A Dredge, 13-15

Friendly Matches

Madeira men 60, Chardstock men 59: J Currie, G Bodily, T Dredge, 19-11; D Ellis, N Barron, J Rolph, 18-16; V Fletcher, B Howard, W Kerr, 9-19; J Keats, J Pratt, J Porter, 14-13

Sidmouth ladies 44, Chardstock ladies 44: B Foley, A Sebright, A Dredge, 19-7; J Porter, C Bradford, G Campbell, 9-19; A Bosence, R Pratt, E Rolph, 16-18.