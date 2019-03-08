Advanced search

Chardstock ladies end outdoor season on a real high

PUBLISHED: 11:51 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 25 September 2019

The Chardstock winning ladies, (left to right), Gilly Campbell, Eileen Rolph, Ann Dredge and Rosie Pratt. Picture: Chardstock Bowling Club

Chardstock lady bowlers have ended the 2019 outdoor season on a serious high after four of their number were crowned county champions.

Gill Campbell, Eileen Rolph, Ann Dredge, and Rose Pratt won the county section in the pair's and two-wood triples while Ann also lifted the Devon County Unbadged Singles top honour, claiming her success with a 21-11 win at Addbrook Park.

In what has been a terrific season for the Chardstock bowlers, five new players win their county badge during the campaign.

