Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chardstock make winning start to East of Exe League campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:20 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 25 May 2019

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

This week saw the opening round of games in the East of Exe League, writes Vaughan Fletcher.

Chardstock travelled to Tiverton Borough for their first match and came away with an impressive 81-51 win, with the top rink the one of N Barron, Ann Dredge, Adam Dredge and T Dredge, who won 26-5.

In the Exeter and District Over-60s Triples League, Chardstock A continued their good start to the season beating Phear Park A in a thrilling contest, winning 36-35 with the winning rink being the one of B Andrews, M Copp and J Rolph (22-20).

In the same competition, Chardstock B were also involved in a close contest, but they came second, edged out 29-27 at Belmont C with both rinks suffering final end defeats, each going down by a single shot.

Latest results

Exeter and District Triples League

Chardstock A 36, Phear Park A 35

B Andrews, M Copp, J Rolph (22-20); K Wakelin, M Toms, N Denslow (14-15)

Belmont C 29, Chardstock B 27

J Marks, J Keats, W Kerr (15-16); G Bodily, N Barron, T Dredge (12-13)

East of Exe League

Tiverton Borough 51, Chardstock 81

N Barron, Ann Dredge, Adam Dredge, T Dredge (26-5); N Mugridge, E Rolph, J Keats, J Rolph (9-22); C Bradford, V Barron, D Eldridge, N Denslow (18-12); G Bodily, J Marks, M Copp, J Campbell (28-12)

Friendly Matches

Merriott 74, Chardstock 74

A Callagan, A Sebright, J Keats, K Wakelin (21-20); J Marks, J Pratt, R Pratt, J Rolph (20-8); N Mugridge, E Van der Meulen, B Howard, T Dredge (14-30); V Barron, P Baldwin, N Barron, A Dredge (19-16)

Taunton Vivary 115, Chardstock 64

J Townsend, N Mugridge, E Rolph (7-30); D Ellis, V Barron, J Pratt (20-14); B Fifield, Jeanette Porter, John Porter (11-29); P Baldwin, D Hislop, A Sebright (10-29); A Badley, J Currie, M Toms (16-13)

Budleigh Salterton 83, Chardstock 65

B Fifield, E Rolph, R Pratt (8-21); A Bosence, M Copp, S Campbell (15-8); E Van der Meulen, P Baldwin, J Rolph (10-19); J Townsend, V Barron, V Fletcher (18-14); N Mugridge, J Pratt, N Barron (14-21)

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Axminster festive lunch team praised

Christmas Day lunch at Axminster Guildhall. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Lyme Town Mill to host school’s art show

Exhibits at a previous Woodroffe School art show. Picture: SUBMITTED

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Why should you vote in the European elections?

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Axminster festive lunch team praised

Christmas Day lunch at Axminster Guildhall. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Lyme Town Mill to host school’s art show

Exhibits at a previous Woodroffe School art show. Picture: SUBMITTED

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Why should you vote in the European elections?

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVR teams impress at Ron Exe Relay meeting

The AVR members who teamed up to impress at the Run Exe Relay meeting in Exeter. Picture AVR

Somerset Rebels race to big success over Eastbourne Eagles

Somerset Rebels versus Eastbourne action and Chris Harris (R) heads Edward Kennett (W) and Nico Covatti (B) for the lead in Heat 15. Picture: COLIN BURNETT

Who has bowled the most wides in the Tolchards Devon League so far this season?

Picture: Thinkstock

Chardstock make winning start to East of Exe League campaign

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton A net fine Over-60s League win over Hemyock

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists