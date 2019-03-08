Chardstock make winning start to East of Exe League campaign
This week saw the opening round of games in the East of Exe League, writes Vaughan Fletcher.
Chardstock travelled to Tiverton Borough for their first match and came away with an impressive 81-51 win, with the top rink the one of N Barron, Ann Dredge, Adam Dredge and T Dredge, who won 26-5.
In the Exeter and District Over-60s Triples League, Chardstock A continued their good start to the season beating Phear Park A in a thrilling contest, winning 36-35 with the winning rink being the one of B Andrews, M Copp and J Rolph (22-20).
In the same competition, Chardstock B were also involved in a close contest, but they came second, edged out 29-27 at Belmont C with both rinks suffering final end defeats, each going down by a single shot.
Latest results
Exeter and District Triples League
Chardstock A 36, Phear Park A 35
B Andrews, M Copp, J Rolph (22-20); K Wakelin, M Toms, N Denslow (14-15)
Belmont C 29, Chardstock B 27
J Marks, J Keats, W Kerr (15-16); G Bodily, N Barron, T Dredge (12-13)
East of Exe League
Tiverton Borough 51, Chardstock 81
N Barron, Ann Dredge, Adam Dredge, T Dredge (26-5); N Mugridge, E Rolph, J Keats, J Rolph (9-22); C Bradford, V Barron, D Eldridge, N Denslow (18-12); G Bodily, J Marks, M Copp, J Campbell (28-12)
Friendly Matches
Merriott 74, Chardstock 74
A Callagan, A Sebright, J Keats, K Wakelin (21-20); J Marks, J Pratt, R Pratt, J Rolph (20-8); N Mugridge, E Van der Meulen, B Howard, T Dredge (14-30); V Barron, P Baldwin, N Barron, A Dredge (19-16)
Taunton Vivary 115, Chardstock 64
J Townsend, N Mugridge, E Rolph (7-30); D Ellis, V Barron, J Pratt (20-14); B Fifield, Jeanette Porter, John Porter (11-29); P Baldwin, D Hislop, A Sebright (10-29); A Badley, J Currie, M Toms (16-13)
Budleigh Salterton 83, Chardstock 65
B Fifield, E Rolph, R Pratt (8-21); A Bosence, M Copp, S Campbell (15-8); E Van der Meulen, P Baldwin, J Rolph (10-19); J Townsend, V Barron, V Fletcher (18-14); N Mugridge, J Pratt, N Barron (14-21)