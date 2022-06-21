News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Charity day raises money and great scores from Honiton golfers

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 3:15 PM June 21, 2022
﻿Men's Captain Wayne Broom and Winners Sarah Godber and Paul Webber

Honiton Golf Club Captain’s Charity Open in aid of Diabetes UK saw over 100 players raising nearly £400 on the day. 

In a close finish, with the top three positions decided on a card countback, each scoring 46 points, with the winners Paul Webber and Sarah Godbear. 

There was disappointment for the Men’s Parker Cup team, as they lost to Borringdon in the second round.  

Andy Duffy will partner PGA professional Adrian Cave in this year’s county PGA Pro Am Competition after he won the event with a Stableford score of 39 points. 

A Honiton Waltz was the format for this week's Tuesday Mixed Competition and the winning team of Ann Trayling, Linda Curtis, John Craig and Mike Delaney scored an unassailable 94 points. 

The seniors enjoyed a three clubs and a putter comp, with Paul Ritchie winning in Division One and George Smith took the Division Two prize.  

Golf
Honiton News

