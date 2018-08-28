Cherry Liell drives in to launch her year of office as Honiton ladies’ captain

The penultimate Wednesday of January was an important day for the Honiton ladies as it was when they got to celebrate their lady captain, Cherry Liell’s drive-in, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Prior to the official drive-in, the ladies played a fun competition, featuring the ever popular Honiton Waltz format, played over 14 holes, using a three-tee start, Stableford scoring off full handicap, and three players per team.

One score counted on the first hole played, two on the second hole and three on the third hole and so on. In glorious sunshine, and with the course frozen for much of the competition, there were some interesting bounces and difficult putting, as the ball collected a layer of ice on its progress towards the hole, which slowed it down!

This all changed as the sun melted some of the frost. Nevertheless, everyone enjoyed their golf and some good scores were submitted. The overall winners were the team of Catherine Doherty, Chris Luttman and Maureen Lawrence with a score of 57 points. In what was a close contest for the minor places, countback came into play: Olwen Eaton, Penny Blackburn and ladies’ vice-captain Vera Richardson took second place, with their score of 54, matched by the team of Sue Ritchie, Liz Rogers and Hilda Hoepelman, who had to settle for third spot.

As is traditional, the new captain drove off on the 18th tee (always a daunting task in front of an audience). Members were invited to make a donation to the new captain’s chosen charity (Force) and place a marker where they thought the drive would finish, with a prize being awarded to the member whose marker was the closest to the actual drive. The winner on this occasion was Catherine Doherty. Just before this, as is also a grand tradition, the retiring ladies’ captain, Liz Rogers, putted out on the 18th green.

Afterwards, new captain Cherry invited all to join her for a generously provided lunch and a glass of mulled wine – very welcome on such a cold day. She then presented the prizes and introduced Oliver Watts, the local representative of her chosen charity, Force, which provides help and support to cancer sufferers and their families. He was proud to announce that the charity now has a branch active in Honiton. A total of £34.50 was raised from the drive-in itself and the infamous pig was resurrected in the capable hands of Elizabeth Ward, who extracted a further £117.08 from the members present on the day for the charity – a fine total indeed.