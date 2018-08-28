Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cherry Liell drives in to launch her year of office as Honiton ladies’ captain

PUBLISHED: 13:33 29 January 2019

Honiton's new lady captain, Cherry Lielll at the drive-in to signal the start of her year in office. Picture HGC

Honiton's new lady captain, Cherry Lielll at the drive-in to signal the start of her year in office. Picture HGC

Archant

The penultimate Wednesday of January was an important day for the Honiton ladies as it was when they got to celebrate their lady captain, Cherry Liell’s drive-in, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Prior to the official drive-in, the ladies played a fun competition, featuring the ever popular Honiton Waltz format, played over 14 holes, using a three-tee start, Stableford scoring off full handicap, and three players per team.

One score counted on the first hole played, two on the second hole and three on the third hole and so on. In glorious sunshine, and with the course frozen for much of the competition, there were some interesting bounces and difficult putting, as the ball collected a layer of ice on its progress towards the hole, which slowed it down!

This all changed as the sun melted some of the frost. Nevertheless, everyone enjoyed their golf and some good scores were submitted. The overall winners were the team of Catherine Doherty, Chris Luttman and Maureen Lawrence with a score of 57 points. In what was a close contest for the minor places, countback came into play: Olwen Eaton, Penny Blackburn and ladies’ vice-captain Vera Richardson took second place, with their score of 54, matched by the team of Sue Ritchie, Liz Rogers and Hilda Hoepelman, who had to settle for third spot.

As is traditional, the new captain drove off on the 18th tee (always a daunting task in front of an audience). Members were invited to make a donation to the new captain’s chosen charity (Force) and place a marker where they thought the drive would finish, with a prize being awarded to the member whose marker was the closest to the actual drive. The winner on this occasion was Catherine Doherty. Just before this, as is also a grand tradition, the retiring ladies’ captain, Liz Rogers, putted out on the 18th green.

Afterwards, new captain Cherry invited all to join her for a generously provided lunch and a glass of mulled wine – very welcome on such a cold day. She then presented the prizes and introduced Oliver Watts, the local representative of her chosen charity, Force, which provides help and support to cancer sufferers and their families. He was proud to announce that the charity now has a branch active in Honiton. A total of £34.50 was raised from the drive-in itself and the infamous pig was resurrected in the capable hands of Elizabeth Ward, who extracted a further £117.08 from the members present on the day for the charity – a fine total indeed.

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

#includeImage($article, 225)

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

#includeImage($article, 225)

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

#includeImage($article, 225)

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Cranbrook Football Club nets super sponsorship from the Chip Shack

The Chip Shack'’s Billy Lang is seen presenting Cranbrook boss Jon martin with one of the new polo tops. Also in the picture are members of the Cranbrook team wearing the new shirts. Picture JON MARTIN

Bowring stars as Couch free-kick nets Hippos a home point

Honiton at home to Ilfracombe. Ref mhsp 02 19TI 7910. Picture: Terry Ife

Cherry Liell drives in to launch her year of office as Honiton ladies’ captain

Honiton's new lady captain, Cherry Lielll at the drive-in to signal the start of her year in office. Picture HGC

Honiton Under-9s so impressive in wins over Hemyock and Sidmouth

The Honiton Under-9s wearing their new training tops kindly sponsored by Classic Home Improvements and supplied by the Honiton Sports Shop. Back row (left to right) David Broom Alfie Lloyd, Oliver Beer, Tao Wallis, Toby Morrish, Josh Welch, Rich Welch. Front row (left to right) George Selway, Dexter van Broom, Noah Pemberton, Josh Griffiths. Picture: DAVID BROOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists