Clist leads the AVR eight home at the 2019 Full Monty Cute meeting

A beautiful, chilly Christmassy day on Ham Hill set the scene for the 21st Full Monty Cute 10.5 mile race organised by Crewkerne Running Club, writes Dave Mutter.

There were eight AVR members present to take on the 10 hills and plenty of mud, Indeed some of the runners likened the event to being a similar challenge to a mini 'Grizzly', but without the beach!

The first of the AVR eight home was Matt Clist who finished sixth overall and was also first Vet 40, crossing the finish line in a time of 1:15:18.

Next home in AVR colours was Rob Collier who crossed the line in 1:19:01 to take 14th overall and first in the Vet 50 category.

Matt Hewer was just 19 seconds behind Collier, finishing in 15th place with a time of 1:19:20.

The other AVR finish places and times were; Karen Eyre, 64th, 1:33.57; Eleanor Wood, 66th, 1:34:44 for 1st Vet 55; Roger Bramley, 104th, 1:43:53; Steve Lewis, 162nd, 1:55:08 and John Larcombe, 206th, 2:09:03.