Close contest in Lyme Regis November Stableford is won by James Drew

The Lyme Regis November Stableford had a high turnout, and competition was keen as 18 players scored par and better, writes Richard Jackman.

It was nip and tuck and the top of Division One as James Drew just pipped Kevin Lacey by a point on countback, as both came in with 40 points, Drew’s nett eagle on the 14th just seeing him through.

Simon Harris took third place on 39 points also on countback by one shot on the back nine.

It was more clear cut in Division Two as winner Pete West rattled in two consecutive birdies on the front nine with the best score of the day on 43.

Mark Colley, 40 and Shane Stone 39, came second and third respectively with Colley finishing the stronger of the two.

The seniors’ stableford had a high turnout the following day, and competition was even fiercer as Division One had 11 players on par or better with three players all with 39 points. On countback Alan Jones took gold with a better back nine, scoring 20 points, while John Stow’s better last three holes saw him take second just ahead of Simon Prior.

Spare a thought for John Gannaway who scored 40 points in Division Two with 23 points on the front nine, including no fewer than six, three-point holes only to run up against Richard Stubbs also on 40 but with a better back nine.

Stubbs was in such fine form, that he carried two blobbed holes to finish first, with Gannaway second and Kim Jeffrey, five points adrift came in third.

Division One of the ladies Stableford played in tricky conditions, produced a close result as Judith Williams and Caroline Baker both scored 31 points, Baker scoring steadily but on countback it was Williams who took gold, after a superior back nine.

Gilly Madill was third on 29. In Division Two it was a hat-trick of wins for Sarah Kilcoyne as she amassed the best score of the day on 34 to earn her third win in as many weeks and saw her handicap reduced, while Judith Ellard came second on 32 and Ros Clemmans was third on 26. Julie Kabia won the 9-hole competition on 17 points from Jean Moss who beat Karen Buchanan-Harlow in third on countback.