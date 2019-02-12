Colyton and District Darts League - Berwick Cup (Fours) draw

The draw has been made for the Colyton and District Darts League, Berwick Cup (Fours) with the early round matches being played this coming Thursday, February 21.

Matches are being played at the Vault and the Kingfisher and the format is the best of five legs of 701 with a double to start.

The competition is to be played to a winner at each venue.

The full draw is

At The Vault: R1: (1) Vaultures v Barrel A; (2) Hind B v Kings Arms; (3) Motley Crew v Axe Cliff Golf Club.

QF: Vault v winners (1); winners (2) v winners (3).

At The Kingfisher: R1: (1) Halesy’s Misfits v New Inn; (2) Halesy’s Bar B v Seaton Cricket Club; (3) Kingfisher B v Hind A.

QF: Kingfisher A v winners (1); winners (2) v winners (3).

Meanwhile, the latest round of league matches were played with the following results:

Week 20: Seaton CC 3(4), Motley Crew 2(2); New Inn 2(1), Kingfisher B 3(5); Vault 4(4), Hind A 1(2); Kings Arms 3(6), Halesy’s Misfits 2(0); Hind B 2(3), Halesy’s Bar B 3(3); Kingfisher A 2(2), Vaultures 3(4); Barrel A 4(5), Axe Cliff GC 1(1).

100 plus checkouts: 127 by Bob Carless of Kingfisher B and 119 by James Tribble of Seaton CC

180s: Ted Salter of Motley Crew

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Vaultures 20 19 1 77

Halesy’s Bar B 19 16 3 72

Vault 19 17 2 68

Barrel A 20 12 8 58

Motley Crew 18 13 5 57

Kingfisher A 20 12 8 57

Kings Arms 20 10 10 56

Hind B 20 9 11 46

Kingfisher B 20 6 14 44

Seaton CC 19 8 11 41

Hind A 20 5 15 37

New Inn 18 5 13 25

Axe Cliff GC 20 4 16 25

Halesy’s Misfits 19 0 19 17

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Kings Arms 20 13 5 2 82

Halesy’s Bar B 19 12 6 1 80

Vaultures 20 12 5 3 77

Vault 19 14 3 2 76

Barrel A 20 9 8 3 73

Hind B 20 7 7 6 66

Kingfisher A 20 8 5 7 63

Motley Crew 18 9 4 5 62

Kingfisher B 20 7 6 7 61

Hind A 20 5 5 10 53

Seaton CC 19 4 5 10 43

Axe Cliff GC 20 1 2 17 31

New Inn 18 1 3 14 25

Halesy’s Misfits 19 1 2 16 24