Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colyton and District Darts League - Berwick Cup (Fours) draw

PUBLISHED: 10:44 18 February 2019

Darts generic

Darts generic

Archant

The draw has been made for the Colyton and District Darts League, Berwick Cup (Fours) with the early round matches being played this coming Thursday, February 21.

Matches are being played at the Vault and the Kingfisher and the format is the best of five legs of 701 with a double to start.

The competition is to be played to a winner at each venue.

The full draw is

At The Vault: R1: (1) Vaultures v Barrel A; (2) Hind B v Kings Arms; (3) Motley Crew v Axe Cliff Golf Club.

QF: Vault v winners (1); winners (2) v winners (3).

At The Kingfisher: R1: (1) Halesy’s Misfits v New Inn; (2) Halesy’s Bar B v Seaton Cricket Club; (3) Kingfisher B v Hind A.

QF: Kingfisher A v winners (1); winners (2) v winners (3).

Meanwhile, the latest round of league matches were played with the following results:

Week 20: Seaton CC 3(4), Motley Crew 2(2); New Inn 2(1), Kingfisher B 3(5); Vault 4(4), Hind A 1(2); Kings Arms 3(6), Halesy’s Misfits 2(0); Hind B 2(3), Halesy’s Bar B 3(3); Kingfisher A 2(2), Vaultures 3(4); Barrel A 4(5), Axe Cliff GC 1(1).

100 plus checkouts: 127 by Bob Carless of Kingfisher B and 119 by James Tribble of Seaton CC

180s: Ted Salter of Motley Crew

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Vaultures 20 19 1 77

Halesy’s Bar B 19 16 3 72

Vault 19 17 2 68

Barrel A 20 12 8 58

Motley Crew 18 13 5 57

Kingfisher A 20 12 8 57

Kings Arms 20 10 10 56

Hind B 20 9 11 46

Kingfisher B 20 6 14 44

Seaton CC 19 8 11 41

Hind A 20 5 15 37

New Inn 18 5 13 25

Axe Cliff GC 20 4 16 25

Halesy’s Misfits 19 0 19 17

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Kings Arms 20 13 5 2 82

Halesy’s Bar B 19 12 6 1 80

Vaultures 20 12 5 3 77

Vault 19 14 3 2 76

Barrel A 20 9 8 3 73

Hind B 20 7 7 6 66

Kingfisher A 20 8 5 7 63

Motley Crew 18 9 4 5 62

Kingfisher B 20 7 6 7 61

Hind A 20 5 5 10 53

Seaton CC 19 4 5 10 43

Axe Cliff GC 20 1 2 17 31

New Inn 18 1 3 14 25

Halesy’s Misfits 19 1 2 16 24

Most Read

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Police are looking for missing Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Top 50 ecommerce ranking for Axminster firm

Managing director Alan Styles. Picture AT&M

Armed police called to Lyme Regis

Dorset police officer

Peep into the past - press pictures from February 1979

Sidmouth Sailing Club trophy winners. Dated February 10, 1979.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton’s Yvonne Williams books place in national championships area 18 finals

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Garner to lead Kilmington CC into unchartered waters

Picture: Thinkstock

Honiton Sittle League latest - Scruffs hold four point lead

skittles generic picture

Much-changed Millwey Rise serve up superb all-round shift against high-flying Elmore

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Chard Wing Commanders complete season’s ‘double’ over Minehead Barbarians

Chard 2nd XB Front row (left to right): Tim Gibbs, Gavin Watts, Luke Aplin (Manager) Martin Drayton, Nick Mouland, Ben Robinson, Joel Nicholls, Connor Moon, Ben Lock, Ieuan Watkins. Back row (left to right): Nick Lester, Jim Grossey, Tom Monaghan, Tom Evans, Zak Stabbins, Joel Ingarfield, Tristan Smith, Joshua Strickland, Dave Tucker, Ben Partridge. Picture CHARD RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists