Colyton and District Darts League maximums for Wantling and Aplin in first matches of 2020
PUBLISHED: 12:39 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 03 January 2020
Archant
The Colyton & District Darts League began its 2020 schedule with week 16 action that saw two maximums thrown.
Christie Wantling of Halesy's Bar A and John Aplin of Motley Crew are the latest to bag 180s.
After the latest round of matches there are three Halesy's Bar teams leading the way.
The B team sit top with 56 points, but they have played a game more then than the A team and the E team, who have both got 53 points.
Vaultures are the 'best of the rest' and they have 49 points from 15 games.
Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets)
Week 16 (matches played on January 2)
Seaton CC 2(3), Kingfisher A 3(3); Axe Cliff GC 4(6), Halesy's Misfits 1(0); Hind B 1(3), Vault B 4(3); Barrel A 1(1), Halesy's Bar A 4(5); Halesy's Bar B 4(4), Motley Crew 1(2); Vaultures 4(5), Hind A 1(1); Halesy's Bar D 4(2), New Inn 1(4); Kingfisher B 1(5), Kings Arms 4(1).
180s: Christie Wantling (Halesy's Bar A), John Aplin (Motley Crew).
1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup
P W L Pts
Halesy's Bar B 15 12 3 56
Halesy's Bar A 14 13 1 53
Halesy's Bar E 14 12 2 53
Vaultures 15 11 4 49
Kingfisher A 15 11 4 47
Barrel A 15 8 7 38
Axe Cliff GC 15 5 10 37
Hind A 15 7 8 34
Motley Crew 14 6 8 34
Kingfisher B 15 4 11 34
Halesy's Bar D 13 7 6 33
Kings Arms 14 6 8 33
Seaton CC 14 7 7 32
Vault B 15 4 11 27
Hind B 15 3 12 25
New Inn 15 2 13 19
Halesy's Misfits 15 2 13 16
Singles - Maundrill Cup
P W D L Pts
Halesy's Bar B 15 12 1 2 63
Halesy's Bar E 14 10 3 1 60
Halesy's Bar A 14 11 2 1 58
Vaultures 15 7 7 1 54
Kingfisher B 15 6 3 6 48
Motley Crew 14 7 2 5 46
Seaton CC 14 6 6 2 46
Barrel A 15 6 6 3 46
Kings Arms 14 7 2 5 44
Kingfisher A 15 4 5 6 44
Axe Cliff GC 15 3 5 7 41
Hind B 15 3 5 7 38
Halesy's Bar D 13 3 3 7 36
Hind A 15 3 4 8 36
New Inn 15 3 3 9 33
Vault B 15 2 3 10 32
Halesy's Misfits 15 0 2 13 19