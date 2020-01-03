Advanced search

Colyton and District Darts League maximums for Wantling and Aplin in first matches of 2020

PUBLISHED: 12:39 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 03 January 2020

The Colyton & District Darts League began its 2020 schedule with week 16 action that saw two maximums thrown.

Christie Wantling of Halesy's Bar A and John Aplin of Motley Crew are the latest to bag 180s.

After the latest round of matches there are three Halesy's Bar teams leading the way.

The B team sit top with 56 points, but they have played a game more then than the A team and the E team, who have both got 53 points.

Vaultures are the 'best of the rest' and they have 49 points from 15 games.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets)

Week 16 (matches played on January 2)

Seaton CC 2(3), Kingfisher A 3(3); Axe Cliff GC 4(6), Halesy's Misfits 1(0); Hind B 1(3), Vault B 4(3); Barrel A 1(1), Halesy's Bar A 4(5); Halesy's Bar B 4(4), Motley Crew 1(2); Vaultures 4(5), Hind A 1(1); Halesy's Bar D 4(2), New Inn 1(4); Kingfisher B 1(5), Kings Arms 4(1).

180s: Christie Wantling (Halesy's Bar A), John Aplin (Motley Crew).

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 15 12 3 56

Halesy's Bar A 14 13 1 53

Halesy's Bar E 14 12 2 53

Vaultures 15 11 4 49

Kingfisher A 15 11 4 47

Barrel A 15 8 7 38

Axe Cliff GC 15 5 10 37

Hind A 15 7 8 34

Motley Crew 14 6 8 34

Kingfisher B 15 4 11 34

Halesy's Bar D 13 7 6 33

Kings Arms 14 6 8 33

Seaton CC 14 7 7 32

Vault B 15 4 11 27

Hind B 15 3 12 25

New Inn 15 2 13 19

Halesy's Misfits 15 2 13 16

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 15 12 1 2 63

Halesy's Bar E 14 10 3 1 60

Halesy's Bar A 14 11 2 1 58

Vaultures 15 7 7 1 54

Kingfisher B 15 6 3 6 48

Motley Crew 14 7 2 5 46

Seaton CC 14 6 6 2 46

Barrel A 15 6 6 3 46

Kings Arms 14 7 2 5 44

Kingfisher A 15 4 5 6 44

Axe Cliff GC 15 3 5 7 41

Hind B 15 3 5 7 38

Halesy's Bar D 13 3 3 7 36

Hind A 15 3 4 8 36

New Inn 15 3 3 9 33

Vault B 15 2 3 10 32

Halesy's Misfits 15 0 2 13 19

