Colyton and District Darts League Rockett Cup Triples win for Vaultures
PUBLISHED: 10:41 07 January 2019
Archant
The Colyton and District Darts League Rockett Cup Triples was won by Vaultures.
The winning team comprised of Jody Tucker, Andy Kerr and Nathan Tucker and they lifted the trophy with a 2-0 final success over Motley Crew.
On their way to the final, Vaultures were 2-0 winners over Vault II and then defeated Haleys Bar II 2-0 in the semi-final.
Flynn Jones, Pat Newton and John Bracey of Motley Crew were the runners-up.
To reach the final, Motley Crew overcame Hind A 1 2-1 and ten, in the semi-finals, they defeated Hind A 2-0.