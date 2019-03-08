Colyton and District Darts League title yet to be decided
PUBLISHED: 10:28 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 14 April 2019
Archant
The final league fixtures week of the season is completed, but, with a couple of back matches still to play, nothing has been decided yet, writes Gerard Wood.
The final league match of the season, which will see Halesy’s Bar B entertain Kings Arms, due to be played on May 2, looks as if it will be the ‘title decider’ in terms of the singles section of the league.
The latest results:
League (1001/Pairs first):
Week 26: Seaton CC 5(5), Halesy’s Misfits 0(1); Hind A 1(2), Halesy’s Bar B 4(4); Kingfisher B 1(2) Vaultures 4(4); Motley Crew 2(3), Axe Cliff GC 3(3); New Inn 0(1), Barrel A 5(5); Vault 3(4), Kingfisher A 2(2); Kings Arms 2(4), Hind B 3(2).
100+ Checkouts: 154 Andy Kerr (Vaultures); 129 Alex Taylor (Axe Cliff GC); 120 Niall Waterhouse (Seaton CC); 115 Dean Jackson (Vault).
9-dart-leg: Andy Kerr (Vaultures).
Latest tables
1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup
P W L Pts
Vaultures 26 23 3 96
Halesy’s Bar B 24 21 3 95
Vault 26 22 4 86
Motley Crew 26 16 10 77
Barrel A 25 17 8 76
Kingfisher A 26 15 11 74
Kings Arms 25 12 13 68
Kingfisher B 26 10 16 63
Seaton CC 26 11 15 62
Hind B 26 11 15 58
Hind A 26 7 19 50
Axe Cliff GC 26 8 18 42
New Inn 26 6 20 31
Halesy’s Misfits 25 0 25 21
Singles - Maundrill Cup
P W D L Pts
Vault 26 19 4 3 103
Kings Arms 25 15 7 3 100
Halesy’s Bar B 24 15 8 1 98
Barrel A 26 14 9 3 98
Vaultures 26 14 6 6 93
Motley Crew 26 13 6 7 86
Kingfisher B 26 10 6 10 83
Hind B 26 9 7 10 83
Kingfisher A 26 10 7 9 81
Hind A 26 8 6 12 74
Seaton CC 26 6 8 12 66
Axe Cliff GC 26 2 4 20 44
New Inn 26 1 5 20 39
Halesy’s Misfits 25 1 3 21 32