Colyton and District Darts League title yet to be decided

PUBLISHED: 10:28 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 14 April 2019

The final league fixtures week of the season is completed, but, with a couple of back matches still to play, nothing has been decided yet, writes Gerard Wood.

The final league match of the season, which will see Halesy’s Bar B entertain Kings Arms, due to be played on May 2, looks as if it will be the ‘title decider’ in terms of the singles section of the league.

The latest results:

League (1001/Pairs first):

Week 26: Seaton CC 5(5), Halesy’s Misfits 0(1); Hind A 1(2), Halesy’s Bar B 4(4); Kingfisher B 1(2) Vaultures 4(4); Motley Crew 2(3), Axe Cliff GC 3(3); New Inn 0(1), Barrel A 5(5); Vault 3(4), Kingfisher A 2(2); Kings Arms 2(4), Hind B 3(2).

100+ Checkouts: 154 Andy Kerr (Vaultures); 129 Alex Taylor (Axe Cliff GC); 120 Niall Waterhouse (Seaton CC); 115 Dean Jackson (Vault).

9-dart-leg: Andy Kerr (Vaultures).

Latest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Vaultures 26 23 3 96

Halesy’s Bar B 24 21 3 95

Vault 26 22 4 86

Motley Crew 26 16 10 77

Barrel A 25 17 8 76

Kingfisher A 26 15 11 74

Kings Arms 25 12 13 68

Kingfisher B 26 10 16 63

Seaton CC 26 11 15 62

Hind B 26 11 15 58

Hind A 26 7 19 50

Axe Cliff GC 26 8 18 42

New Inn 26 6 20 31

Halesy’s Misfits 25 0 25 21

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Vault 26 19 4 3 103

Kings Arms 25 15 7 3 100

Halesy’s Bar B 24 15 8 1 98

Barrel A 26 14 9 3 98

Vaultures 26 14 6 6 93

Motley Crew 26 13 6 7 86

Kingfisher B 26 10 6 10 83

Hind B 26 9 7 10 83

Kingfisher A 26 10 7 9 81

Hind A 26 8 6 12 74

Seaton CC 26 6 8 12 66

Axe Cliff GC 26 2 4 20 44

New Inn 26 1 5 20 39

Halesy’s Misfits 25 1 3 21 32

