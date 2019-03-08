Colyton Darts League latest - Halesy's Bar teams share top spot in early season table
PUBLISHED: 10:25 16 September 2019
Archant
A new season of Colyton Darts League is underway and it is two of the five teams from Halesy's Bar who lead the way.
Both the B and E team have recorded back-to-back wins with the B team winning their 'in-house' derby meeting with Halesy's Misfits 4-1, while the E team won by the same score in their home game against Hind.
180s were scored on match night two of the new term by Steve Lang of Barrel A and Richard Cox of Hind B.
Full results and tables from week 2.
Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):
Week 2 (September 12)
Hind A 3(4), Kings Arms 2(2); Motley Crew 3(2), Kingfisher B 2(4); Halesy's Bar A v Halesy's Bar D postponed; Vault B 2(3), Vaultures 3(3); Halesy's Misfits 1(1), Halesy's Bar B 4(5); Kingfisher A 4(3), Barrel A 1(3); Halesy's Bar E 4(5), Hind B 1(1); Seaton CC 3(4), Axe Cliff GC 2(2)
100 plus checkouts: 128 by Keith Smith (Hind A); 120 Keith Mitchell (Seaton CC) and 116 by Christian Walsh (Barrel A)
180s: Steve Lang (Barrel A) and Richard Cox (Hind B)
9-Dart legs: Mark Barnett (Halesy's E) and Raoul East (Vaultures)
Latest tables
1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup
P W L Pts
Halesy's Bar B 2 2 0 8
Halesy's Bar E 2 2 0 8
Kingfisher A 2 2 0 7
Kings Arms 2 1 1 7
Hind A 2 2 0 6
Vaultures 2 1 1 5
Barrel A 2 1 1 4
Kingfisher B 2 2 0 4
Halesy's Bar A 1 1 0 3
Motley Crew 1 1 0 3
Seaton CC 1 1 0 3
Axe Cliff GC 2 0 2 3
Halesy's Misfits 2 0 2 3
Hind B 2 0 2 3
Vault B 2 0 2 3
Halesy's Bar D 0 0 0 0
New Inn 1 0 1 0
Singles - Maundrill Cup
P W D L Pts
Halesy's Bar B 2 2 0 0 10
Halesy's Bar E 2 2 0 0 9
Barrel A 2 1 1 0 7
Hind A 2 1 1 0 7
Kingfisher B 2 1 1 0 7
Kings Arms 2 1 0 1 6
Kingfisher A 2 0 2 0 6
Vaultures 2 0 1 1 5
Halesy's Bar A 1 1 0 0 4
Seaton CC 1 1 0 0 4
Hind B 2 0 1 1 4
Vault B 2 0 1 1 4
Axe Cliff GC 2 0 0 2 4
Halesy's Misfits 2 0 0 23 3
Motley Crew 1 0 0 1 2
New Inn 1 0 0 1 2
Halesy's Bar D 0 0 0 0 0