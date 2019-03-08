Colyton Darts League latest - Halesy's Bar teams share top spot in early season table

A new season of Colyton Darts League is underway and it is two of the five teams from Halesy's Bar who lead the way.

Both the B and E team have recorded back-to-back wins with the B team winning their 'in-house' derby meeting with Halesy's Misfits 4-1, while the E team won by the same score in their home game against Hind.

180s were scored on match night two of the new term by Steve Lang of Barrel A and Richard Cox of Hind B.

Full results and tables from week 2.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 2 (September 12)

Hind A 3(4), Kings Arms 2(2); Motley Crew 3(2), Kingfisher B 2(4); Halesy's Bar A v Halesy's Bar D postponed; Vault B 2(3), Vaultures 3(3); Halesy's Misfits 1(1), Halesy's Bar B 4(5); Kingfisher A 4(3), Barrel A 1(3); Halesy's Bar E 4(5), Hind B 1(1); Seaton CC 3(4), Axe Cliff GC 2(2)

100 plus checkouts: 128 by Keith Smith (Hind A); 120 Keith Mitchell (Seaton CC) and 116 by Christian Walsh (Barrel A)

180s: Steve Lang (Barrel A) and Richard Cox (Hind B)

9-Dart legs: Mark Barnett (Halesy's E) and Raoul East (Vaultures)

Latest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 2 2 0 8

Halesy's Bar E 2 2 0 8

Kingfisher A 2 2 0 7

Kings Arms 2 1 1 7

Hind A 2 2 0 6

Vaultures 2 1 1 5

Barrel A 2 1 1 4

Kingfisher B 2 2 0 4

Halesy's Bar A 1 1 0 3

Motley Crew 1 1 0 3

Seaton CC 1 1 0 3

Axe Cliff GC 2 0 2 3

Halesy's Misfits 2 0 2 3

Hind B 2 0 2 3

Vault B 2 0 2 3

Halesy's Bar D 0 0 0 0

New Inn 1 0 1 0

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 2 2 0 0 10

Halesy's Bar E 2 2 0 0 9

Barrel A 2 1 1 0 7

Hind A 2 1 1 0 7

Kingfisher B 2 1 1 0 7

Kings Arms 2 1 0 1 6

Kingfisher A 2 0 2 0 6

Vaultures 2 0 1 1 5

Halesy's Bar A 1 1 0 0 4

Seaton CC 1 1 0 0 4

Hind B 2 0 1 1 4

Vault B 2 0 1 1 4

Axe Cliff GC 2 0 0 2 4

Halesy's Misfits 2 0 0 23 3

Motley Crew 1 0 0 1 2

New Inn 1 0 0 1 2

Halesy's Bar D 0 0 0 0 0