Colyton & District Darts latest - no change at the top of the Tuckers Cup table

The latest round of matches in the Colyton and District Darts League saw no fewer than five maximums thrown.

The players to notch 180s were; Robert Bond (Barrel A), Maxy French (Halesy's Bar B), Paul Pomeroy (Hind A), Mark Durston (Kings Arms) and James Tribble (Seaton CC).

In terms of the action there were wins for the top three so it is a case of 'no change' at the top of the Tuckers Cup table.

Halesy's Bar E lead with 66 points, two more than Halesy's Bar B, who have 64 and third are Halesy's Bar A, who have 62.

Vaultures are the 'best of the rest' with their 59 points, though they have played a game more than the three teams above them.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 19 (Matches played on January 23)

Kings Arms 3(4), Hind A 2(2); Kingfisher B 3(3), Motley Crew 2(3); Halesy's Bar D 2(2), Halesy's Bar A 3(4); Vaultures 4(5), Vault B 1(1); Halesy's Bar B 4(5), Halesy's Misfits 1(1); Barrel A 3(4), Kingfisher A 2(2); Hind B 1(1), Halesy's Bar E 4(5); Axe Cliff GC 1(4), Seaton CC 4(2).

180s: Robert Bond (Barrel A), Maxy French (Halesy's Bar B), Paul Pomeroy (Hind A), Mark Durston (Kings Arms), James Tribble (Seaton CC).

Latest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 17 15 2 66

Halesy's Bar B 17 14 3 64

Halesy's Bar A 17 15 2 62

Vaultures 18 13 5 59

Kingfisher A 18 13 5 56

Barrel A 18 11 7 49

Kingfisher B 18 7 11 45

Motley Crew 18 7 11 43

Hind A 18 8 10 42

Halesy's Bar D 18 7 11 42

Axe Cliff GC 18 5 13 41

Kings Arms 16 8 8 39

Seaton CC 16 8 8 36

Hind B 18 4 14 31

Vault B 18 4 14 29

New Inn 17 2 15 21

Halesy's Misfits 18 2 16 20

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 17 14 1 2 74

Halesy's Bar E 17 13 3 1 74

Halesy's Bar A 17 13 2 2 68

Vaultures 18 9 8 1 66

Motley Crew 18 9 4 5 62

Kingfisher B 18 8 4 6 59

Barrel A 18 7 8 3 56

Kingfisher A 18 6 5 7 55

Kings Arms 16 9 2 5 52

Seaton CC 16 6 6 4 49

Axe Cliff GC 18 4 5 9 49

Halesy's Bar D 18 3 4 11 45

Hind B 18 3 6 9 43

Hind A 18 3 5 10 43

New Inn 17 3 3 11 37

Vault B 18 2 4 12 36

Halesy's Misfits 18 0 4 14 26