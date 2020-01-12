Colyton & District Darts League latest - All change at the top of the table - again!

The latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League saw a change at the top of the Tucker Cup (1,001) table.

With the game between Halsey's Bar B and A teams postponed, it allowed Halsey's Bar E to win their game at Seaton Cricket Club 5-0 to climb to the top of the table.

It's all mighty tight at the top with Halsey's Bar E now top by two points from Halesy's Bar B with both teams having played 15 games while Halesy's Bar A sit third, three point short of second spot, but they have played a game fewer than the two sides sitting above them.

In individual efforts on matchday 17, Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E threw two century plus checkouts while team mate Merv Wackley was one of two players to throw a 180.

The other was Andy Smart of Halesy's Bar D.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 17 (Matches played on January 9)

Kingfisher B 5(4), New Inn 0(2); Halesy's Bar D 1(3), Hind A 4(3); Vaultures 4(3), Motley Crew 1(3); Halesy's Bar B v Halesy's Bar A postponed; Barrel A 5(3), Vault B 0(3); Hind B 4(3), Halesy's Misfits 1(3); Axe Cliff GC 2(2, Kingfisher A 3(4); Seaton CC 0(1), Halesy's Bar E 5(5).

100 plus checkouts: 130 by Kieran Spurdle (Halesy's Bar E); 105 by Rich Phillips (Barrel A) and 104 by Kieran Spurdle (Halesy's Bar E).

180s by Andy Smart (Halesy's Bar D), Merv Wackley (Halesy's Bar E).

Latest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 15 13 2 58

Halesy's Bar B 15 12 3 56

Halesy's Bar A 14 13 1 53

Vaultures 16 12 4 53

Kingfisher A 16 12 4 50

Barrel A 16 9 7 43

Axe Cliff GC 16 5 11 39

Kingfisher B 16 5 11 39

Hind A 16 8 8 38

Motley Crew 15 6 9 35

Halesy's Bar D 14 7 7 34

Kings Arms 14 6 8 33

Seaton CC 15 7 8 32

Hind B 16 4 12 29

Vault B 16 4 12 27

New Inn 16 2 14 19

Halesy's Misfits 16 2 14 17

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 15 11 3 1 65

Halesy's Bar B 15 12 1 2 63

Halesy's Bar A 14 11 2 1 58

Vaultures 16 7 8 1 57

Kingfisher B 16 7 3 6 52

Motley Crew 15 7 3 5 49

Barrel A 16 6 7 3 49

Kingfisher A 16 5 5 6 48

Seaton CC 15 6 6 3 47

Kings Arms 14 7 2 5 44

Axe Cliff GC 16 3 5 8 43

Hind B 16 3 6 7 41

Halesy's Bar D 14 3 4 7 39

Hind A 16 3 5 8 39

New Inn 16 3 3 10 35

Vault B 16 2 4 10 35

Halesy's Misfits 16 0 3 13 22