Colyton & District Darts League latest - All change at the top of the table - again!
PUBLISHED: 10:56 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 12 January 2020
Archant
The latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League saw a change at the top of the Tucker Cup (1,001) table.
With the game between Halsey's Bar B and A teams postponed, it allowed Halsey's Bar E to win their game at Seaton Cricket Club 5-0 to climb to the top of the table.
It's all mighty tight at the top with Halsey's Bar E now top by two points from Halesy's Bar B with both teams having played 15 games while Halesy's Bar A sit third, three point short of second spot, but they have played a game fewer than the two sides sitting above them.
In individual efforts on matchday 17, Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E threw two century plus checkouts while team mate Merv Wackley was one of two players to throw a 180.
The other was Andy Smart of Halesy's Bar D.
Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):
Week 17 (Matches played on January 9)
Kingfisher B 5(4), New Inn 0(2); Halesy's Bar D 1(3), Hind A 4(3); Vaultures 4(3), Motley Crew 1(3); Halesy's Bar B v Halesy's Bar A postponed; Barrel A 5(3), Vault B 0(3); Hind B 4(3), Halesy's Misfits 1(3); Axe Cliff GC 2(2, Kingfisher A 3(4); Seaton CC 0(1), Halesy's Bar E 5(5).
100 plus checkouts: 130 by Kieran Spurdle (Halesy's Bar E); 105 by Rich Phillips (Barrel A) and 104 by Kieran Spurdle (Halesy's Bar E).
180s by Andy Smart (Halesy's Bar D), Merv Wackley (Halesy's Bar E).
Latest tables
1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup
P W L Pts
Halesy's Bar E 15 13 2 58
Halesy's Bar B 15 12 3 56
Halesy's Bar A 14 13 1 53
Vaultures 16 12 4 53
Kingfisher A 16 12 4 50
Barrel A 16 9 7 43
Axe Cliff GC 16 5 11 39
Kingfisher B 16 5 11 39
Hind A 16 8 8 38
Motley Crew 15 6 9 35
Halesy's Bar D 14 7 7 34
Kings Arms 14 6 8 33
Seaton CC 15 7 8 32
Hind B 16 4 12 29
Vault B 16 4 12 27
New Inn 16 2 14 19
Halesy's Misfits 16 2 14 17
Singles - Maundrill Cup
P W D L Pts
Halesy's Bar E 15 11 3 1 65
Halesy's Bar B 15 12 1 2 63
Halesy's Bar A 14 11 2 1 58
Vaultures 16 7 8 1 57
Kingfisher B 16 7 3 6 52
Motley Crew 15 7 3 5 49
Barrel A 16 6 7 3 49
Kingfisher A 16 5 5 6 48
Seaton CC 15 6 6 3 47
Kings Arms 14 7 2 5 44
Axe Cliff GC 16 3 5 8 43
Hind B 16 3 6 7 41
Halesy's Bar D 14 3 4 7 39
Hind A 16 3 5 8 39
New Inn 16 3 3 10 35
Vault B 16 2 4 10 35
Halesy's Misfits 16 0 3 13 22