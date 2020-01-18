Colyton & District Darts League latest - Halesy's Bar trio still lead the way

Archant

The latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League saw no change at the top of the Tuckers Cup table as leaders Halesy's Bar E were 4-1 winners against Axe Cliff Golf Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Second placed Halesy's Bar B matched that score on their visit to Vault B and third placed Halesy's Bar A were 3-2 winners at home to Vaultures.

In terms of individual highlights, there were three 180s thrown.

Both Mark Bennett and Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E hot maximums as did Kingfisher A's Roger Pym.

The top checkout from the week 18 matches was the 123 thrown by Motley Crew player Ted Salter while Verdun Trott of Kingfisher B threw 114 out shot.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets)

Week 18 (matches played on January 16)

Halesy's Bar E 4(4), Axe Cliff GC 1(2); Kingfisher A 4(5), Hind B 1(1); Halesy's Misfits 2(3), Barrel A 3(3); Vault B 1(0), Halesy's Bar B 4(6); Halesy's Bar A 3(2), Vaultures 2(4); Motley Crew 3(5), Halesy's Bar D 2(1); Hind A 2(2), Kingfisher B 3(4); New Inn 2(2), Kings Arms 3(4)

100 plus checkouts: 123 by Ted Salter of Motley Crew and 114 by Verdun Trott of Kingfisher B.

180s: Mark Barnett, Kieran Spurdle both of Halesy's Bar E and Roger Pym of Kingfisher A.

8-dart leg: Mark Barnett of Halesy's Bar E) and Simon Parsons of Kingfisher A.

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 16 14 2 62

Halesy's Bar B 16 13 3 60

Halesy's Bar A 15 14 1 56

Vaultures 17 12 5 55

Kingfisher A 17 13 4 54

Barrel A 17 10 7 46

Kingfisher B 17 6 11 42

Motley Crew 17 7 10 41

Hind A 17 8 9 40

Axe Cliff GC 17 5 12 40

Halesy's Bar D 16 7 9 38

Kings Arms 15 7 8 36

Seaton CC 15 7 8 32

Hind B 17 4 13 30

Vault B 17 4 13 28

New Inn 17 2 15 21

Halesy's Misfits 17 2 15 19

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 16 13 1 2 69

Halesy's Bar E 16 12 3 1 69

Vaultures 17 8 8 1 61

Halesy's Bar A 15 11 2 2 60

Motley Crew 17 9 3 5 59

Kingfisher B 17 8 3 6 56

Kingfisher A 17 6 5 6 53

Barrel A 17 6 8 3 52

Kings Arms 15 8 2 5 48

Seaton CC 15 6 6 3 47

Axe Cliff GC 17 3 5 9 45

Hind B 17 3 6 8 42

Halesy's Bar D 16 3 4 9 41

Hind A 17 3 5 9 41

New Inn 17 3 3 11 37

Vault B 17 2 4 11 35

Halesy's Misfits 17 0 4 13 25