Advanced search

Colyton & District Darts League latest - Halesy's Bar trio still lead the way

PUBLISHED: 11:29 18 January 2020

Archant

The latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League saw no change at the top of the Tuckers Cup table as leaders Halesy's Bar E were 4-1 winners against Axe Cliff Golf Club.

Second placed Halesy's Bar B matched that score on their visit to Vault B and third placed Halesy's Bar A were 3-2 winners at home to Vaultures.

In terms of individual highlights, there were three 180s thrown.

Both Mark Bennett and Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E hot maximums as did Kingfisher A's Roger Pym.

The top checkout from the week 18 matches was the 123 thrown by Motley Crew player Ted Salter while Verdun Trott of Kingfisher B threw 114 out shot.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets)

Week 18 (matches played on January 16)

Halesy's Bar E 4(4), Axe Cliff GC 1(2); Kingfisher A 4(5), Hind B 1(1); Halesy's Misfits 2(3), Barrel A 3(3); Vault B 1(0), Halesy's Bar B 4(6); Halesy's Bar A 3(2), Vaultures 2(4); Motley Crew 3(5), Halesy's Bar D 2(1); Hind A 2(2), Kingfisher B 3(4); New Inn 2(2), Kings Arms 3(4)

100 plus checkouts: 123 by Ted Salter of Motley Crew and 114 by Verdun Trott of Kingfisher B.

180s: Mark Barnett, Kieran Spurdle both of Halesy's Bar E and Roger Pym of Kingfisher A.

8-dart leg: Mark Barnett of Halesy's Bar E) and Simon Parsons of Kingfisher A.

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 16 14 2 62

Halesy's Bar B 16 13 3 60

Halesy's Bar A 15 14 1 56

Vaultures 17 12 5 55

Kingfisher A 17 13 4 54

Barrel A 17 10 7 46

Kingfisher B 17 6 11 42

Motley Crew 17 7 10 41

Hind A 17 8 9 40

Axe Cliff GC 17 5 12 40

Halesy's Bar D 16 7 9 38

Kings Arms 15 7 8 36

Seaton CC 15 7 8 32

Hind B 17 4 13 30

Vault B 17 4 13 28

New Inn 17 2 15 21

Halesy's Misfits 17 2 15 19

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 16 13 1 2 69

Halesy's Bar E 16 12 3 1 69

Vaultures 17 8 8 1 61

Halesy's Bar A 15 11 2 2 60

Motley Crew 17 9 3 5 59

Kingfisher B 17 8 3 6 56

Kingfisher A 17 6 5 6 53

Barrel A 17 6 8 3 52

Kings Arms 15 8 2 5 48

Seaton CC 15 6 6 3 47

Axe Cliff GC 17 3 5 9 45

Hind B 17 3 6 8 42

Halesy's Bar D 16 3 4 9 41

Hind A 17 3 5 9 41

New Inn 17 3 3 11 37

Vault B 17 2 4 11 35

Halesy's Misfits 17 0 4 13 25

Most Read

Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Tame jackdaw who has a fascination for pencils has made his mark on Axminster’s community after being rescued

Jake with parents Jaime and Adrian. Picture: Jaime Lee

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Most Read

Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Tame jackdaw who has a fascination for pencils has made his mark on Axminster’s community after being rescued

Jake with parents Jaime and Adrian. Picture: Jaime Lee

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton & District Darts League latest - Halesy’s Bar trio still lead the way

Honiton Town and and Axminster Town both OFF as postponement count rises

Football

New Holyrood School head’s vision for the future

Dave MacCormick with Year 7 students Charlie Nicholls and Gabriele Kutkaite. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Deadly ‘jellyfish’ washed up at Seaton

A Portuguese man o' war washed up on Seaton beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Rotary Club supports sand-dams project

A sand-dam in Kenya. Picture: Excellent Development/Polly Braden.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists