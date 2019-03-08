Colyton & District Darts League latest - Kingsland fires a 118 checkout
PUBLISHED: 14:53 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 27 October 2019
Archant
In the latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League Brian Kingsland of Halesy's D had a 118 checkout, but he still ended on the losing side as they were beaten 4-1 at Axe Cliff Golf Club.
There was one other three figure shot out and that was a 100 hit by Shaun Llewellyn of Barrell A in his sides 4-1 home defeat to second in the table Halesy's B.
The team everyone needs to catch remain Kingfisher A who secured a seventh win in eight starts with a nap hand home success over New Inn.
Latest results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):
Week 8 (Matches played October 24)
Vault B 3(2), Motley Crew 2(4); Halesy's Misfits 1(1), Hind A 4(5); Kingfisher A 5(5), New Inn 0(1); Halesy's E v Kings Arms postponed; Seaton CC 1(4), Kingfisher B 4(2); Axe Cliff GC 4(4), Halesy's D 1(2); Hind B 2(3), Vaultures 3(3); Barrel A 1(5), Halesy's B 4(1).
100 plus checkouts: 118 Brian Kingsland (Halesy's D); 100 Shaun Llewellyn (Barrel A).
8-dart-leg: Andy Kerr (Vaultures).
1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup
P W L Pts
Kingfisher A 8 7 1 29
Halesy's Bar B 8 6 2 28
Halesy's Bar E 7 6 1 27
Vaultures 8 6 2 23
Hind A 7 6 1 22
Kingfisher B 8 3 5 21
Halesy's Bar A 6 5 1 19
Axe Cliff GC 7 2 5 19
Kings Arms 7 3 4 18
Motley Crew 6 3 3 17
Seaton CC 7 3 4 15
Halesy's Bar D 6 3 3 14
Vault B 8 2 6 13
Barrel A 7 2 5 12
New Inn 7 1 6 10
Halesy's Misfits 8 1 7 9
Hind B 7 - 7 9
Singles - Maundrill Cup
P W D L Pts
Halesy's Bar B 8 6 0 2 32
Vaultures 8 3 4 1 28
Kingfisher B 8 4 1 3 27
Halesy's Bar E 7 4 2 1 25
Seaton CC 7 4 2 1 24
Kingfisher A 8 2 3 3 24
Halesy's Bar A 6 5 0 1 23
Kings Arms 7 4 1 2 23
Barrel A 7 3 3 1 23
Hind A 7 3 2 2 22
Motley Crew 6 3 1 2 20
Axe Cliff GC 7 2 1 4 17
New Inn 7 2 1 4 17
Halesy's Bar D 6 1 2 3 17
Hind B 7 1 3 3 17
Vault B 8 0 1 7 15
Halesy's Misfits 8 0 1 7 12