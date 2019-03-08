Colyton & District Darts League latest - Kingsland fires a 118 checkout

Archant

In the latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League Brian Kingsland of Halesy's D had a 118 checkout, but he still ended on the losing side as they were beaten 4-1 at Axe Cliff Golf Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was one other three figure shot out and that was a 100 hit by Shaun Llewellyn of Barrell A in his sides 4-1 home defeat to second in the table Halesy's B.

The team everyone needs to catch remain Kingfisher A who secured a seventh win in eight starts with a nap hand home success over New Inn.

Latest results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 8 (Matches played October 24)

Vault B 3(2), Motley Crew 2(4); Halesy's Misfits 1(1), Hind A 4(5); Kingfisher A 5(5), New Inn 0(1); Halesy's E v Kings Arms postponed; Seaton CC 1(4), Kingfisher B 4(2); Axe Cliff GC 4(4), Halesy's D 1(2); Hind B 2(3), Vaultures 3(3); Barrel A 1(5), Halesy's B 4(1).

100 plus checkouts: 118 Brian Kingsland (Halesy's D); 100 Shaun Llewellyn (Barrel A).

8-dart-leg: Andy Kerr (Vaultures).

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Kingfisher A 8 7 1 29

Halesy's Bar B 8 6 2 28

Halesy's Bar E 7 6 1 27

Vaultures 8 6 2 23

Hind A 7 6 1 22

Kingfisher B 8 3 5 21

Halesy's Bar A 6 5 1 19

Axe Cliff GC 7 2 5 19

Kings Arms 7 3 4 18

Motley Crew 6 3 3 17

Seaton CC 7 3 4 15

Halesy's Bar D 6 3 3 14

Vault B 8 2 6 13

Barrel A 7 2 5 12

New Inn 7 1 6 10

Halesy's Misfits 8 1 7 9

Hind B 7 - 7 9

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 8 6 0 2 32

Vaultures 8 3 4 1 28

Kingfisher B 8 4 1 3 27

Halesy's Bar E 7 4 2 1 25

Seaton CC 7 4 2 1 24

Kingfisher A 8 2 3 3 24

Halesy's Bar A 6 5 0 1 23

Kings Arms 7 4 1 2 23

Barrel A 7 3 3 1 23

Hind A 7 3 2 2 22

Motley Crew 6 3 1 2 20

Axe Cliff GC 7 2 1 4 17

New Inn 7 2 1 4 17

Halesy's Bar D 6 1 2 3 17

Hind B 7 1 3 3 17

Vault B 8 0 1 7 15

Halesy's Misfits 8 0 1 7 12