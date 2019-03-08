Colyton & District Darts League - latest news
PUBLISHED: 19:23 20 September 2019
In the latest round of Colyton & District Darts League matches there were four check outs of 100 or greater and two maximums were also thrown.
The highest check out was the 118 by Verdun Trott of Kingfisher B in his teams narrow defeat to Halesy's A.
Gerard Wood of Hind A threw a 112 out in his teams 4-1 win at New Inn while the other ton plus check outs were the 110 by Mark Dack of Kingfisher B and a 106 by Rodney Parsons of Kingfisher A.
The two maximums were posted by Keith Smith of Hind A and Flynn Jones of Motley Crew.
Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):
Week Three (Matches played September 19)
Hind B 2(3), Seaton CC 3(3); Barrel A 1(3), Halesy's E 4(3); Halesy's B 1(4), Kingfisher A 4(2); Vaultures 4(5), Halesy's Misfits 1(1); Halesy's D 4(5), Vault B 1(1); Kingfisher B 2(2), Halesy's A 3(4); Kings Arms 3(3), Motley Crew 2(3); New Inn 1(3), Hind A 4(3).
100+ Checkouts: 118 Verdun Trott (Kingfisher B); Andy Kerr (Vaultures); 112 Gerard Wood (Hind A); 110 Mark Dack (Kingfisher B); 106 Rodney Parsons (Kingfisher A).
180s: Keith Smith (Hind A) and Flynn Jones (Motley Crew).
7-Dart Leg: Steve Long (Kingfisher A).
9-Dart Leg: Rodney Parsons (Kingfisher A).
1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup
P W L Pts
Halesy's Bar E 3 3 0 12
Kingfisher A 3 3 0 11
Hind A 3 3 0 10
Kings Arms 3 2 1 10
Halesy's Bar B 3 2 1 9
Vaultures 3 2 1 9
Halesy's Bar A 2 2 0 6
Seaton CC 2 2 0 6
Kingfisher B 3 0 3 6
Motley Crew 2 1 1 5
Barrel A 3 1 2 5
Hind B 3 0 3 5
Halesy's Bar D 1 1 0 4
Halesy's Misfits 3 3 0 4
Vault B 3 0 3 4
Axe Cliff GC 2 0 2 3
New Inn 2 0 2 1
Singles - Maundrill Cup
P W D L Pts
Halesy's Bar B 3 3 0 0 14
Halesy's Bar E 3 2 1 0 12
Barrel A 3 1 2 0 10
Hind A 3 1 2 0 10
Vaultures 3 1 1 1 10
Kingfisher B 3 1 1 1 9
Kings Arms 3 1 1 1 9
Halesy's Bar A 2 2 0 0 8
Kingfisher A 3 0 2 1 8
Seaton CC 2 1 1 0 7
Hind B 3 0 2 1 7
Halesy's Bar D 1 1 0 0 5
Motley Crew 2 0 1 1 5
New Inn 2 0 1 1 5
Vault B 3 0 1 2 5
Axe Cliff GC 2 0 0 2 4
Halesy's Misfits 3 0 0 3 4