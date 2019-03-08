Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Colyton & District Darts League - latest news

PUBLISHED: 19:23 20 September 2019

Archant

In the latest round of Colyton & District Darts League matches there were four check outs of 100 or greater and two maximums were also thrown.

The highest check out was the 118 by Verdun Trott of Kingfisher B in his teams narrow defeat to Halesy's A.

Gerard Wood of Hind A threw a 112 out in his teams 4-1 win at New Inn while the other ton plus check outs were the 110 by Mark Dack of Kingfisher B and a 106 by Rodney Parsons of Kingfisher A.

The two maximums were posted by Keith Smith of Hind A and Flynn Jones of Motley Crew.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week Three (Matches played September 19)

Hind B 2(3), Seaton CC 3(3); Barrel A 1(3), Halesy's E 4(3); Halesy's B 1(4), Kingfisher A 4(2); Vaultures 4(5), Halesy's Misfits 1(1); Halesy's D 4(5), Vault B 1(1); Kingfisher B 2(2), Halesy's A 3(4); Kings Arms 3(3), Motley Crew 2(3); New Inn 1(3), Hind A 4(3).

100+ Checkouts: 118 Verdun Trott (Kingfisher B); Andy Kerr (Vaultures); 112 Gerard Wood (Hind A); 110 Mark Dack (Kingfisher B); 106 Rodney Parsons (Kingfisher A).

180s: Keith Smith (Hind A) and Flynn Jones (Motley Crew).

7-Dart Leg: Steve Long (Kingfisher A).

9-Dart Leg: Rodney Parsons (Kingfisher A).

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 3 3 0 12

Kingfisher A 3 3 0 11

Hind A 3 3 0 10

Kings Arms 3 2 1 10

Halesy's Bar B 3 2 1 9

Vaultures 3 2 1 9

Halesy's Bar A 2 2 0 6

Seaton CC 2 2 0 6

Kingfisher B 3 0 3 6

Motley Crew 2 1 1 5

Barrel A 3 1 2 5

Hind B 3 0 3 5

Halesy's Bar D 1 1 0 4

Halesy's Misfits 3 3 0 4

Vault B 3 0 3 4

Axe Cliff GC 2 0 2 3

New Inn 2 0 2 1

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 3 3 0 0 14

Halesy's Bar E 3 2 1 0 12

Barrel A 3 1 2 0 10

Hind A 3 1 2 0 10

Vaultures 3 1 1 1 10

Kingfisher B 3 1 1 1 9

Kings Arms 3 1 1 1 9

Halesy's Bar A 2 2 0 0 8

Kingfisher A 3 0 2 1 8

Seaton CC 2 1 1 0 7

Hind B 3 0 2 1 7

Halesy's Bar D 1 1 0 0 5

Motley Crew 2 0 1 1 5

New Inn 2 0 1 1 5

Vault B 3 0 1 2 5

Axe Cliff GC 2 0 0 2 4

Halesy's Misfits 3 0 0 3 4

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial property through the night

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial property through the night

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton & District Darts League - latest news

Speedway: Somerset Rebels ready to host Best Pairs

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Climate change protest at Axminster

Climate change protesters outside the Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Global climate strike live: updates as protests held across Devon

Global climate change group for Exmouth on their way to Exeter. Ref exe 38 19TI 0712. Picture: Terry Ife

Football latest - local teams in Saturday cup and league action

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists