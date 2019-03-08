Colyton & District Darts League latest - Three maximums thrown in week 10 action
PUBLISHED: 11:53 10 November 2019
In the latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League there were no fewer than three maximum's thrown.
Kevin Spurdle of Halsey's Bar E, Steve Long of Kingfisher A and Barry Wood of New Inn, all threw 180's.
Its tight at the top of Tucker cup table with Kingfisher A holding top spot with 36 points from 10 matches while Halesy's Bar E are second with 34 points having played a game fewer whole Halesy's Bar B are third with 30 points and they have also played a game fewer than the table-toppers.
Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):
Week 10 (7 Nov):
Halesy's Misfits 0(1), Halesy's Bar A 5(5); Kingfisher A 4(2), Motley Crew 1(4); Halesy's Bar E 3(5), Hind A 2(1); Seaton CC 3(4), New Inn 2(2); Axe Cliff GC 2(2), Kings Arms 3(4); Hind B 3(1), Kingfisher B 2(5); Barrel A 3(4), Halesy's Bar D 2(2); Halesy's Bar B 2(3), Vaultures 3(3).
180s: Keiran Spurdle (Halesy's Bar E), Steve Long (Kingfisher A), Barry Wood (New Inn).
1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup
P W L Pts
Kingfisher A 10 9 1 36
Halesy's Bar E 9 8 1 34
Halesy's Bar B 9 6 3 30
Halesy's Bar A 8 7 1 28
Kingfisher B 10 4 6 27
Vaultures 9 7 2 26
Hind A 9 6 3 26
Motley Crew 8 5 3 24
Axe Cliff GC 9 2 7 22
Kings Arms 8 4 4 21
Halesy's Bar D 8 4 4 20
Seaton CC 8 4 4 18
Barrel A 8 2 6 15
Hind B 9 1 8 13
New Inn 9 1 8 13
Vault B 9 1 8 13
Halesy's Misfits 10 1 9 9
Singles - Maundrill Cup
P W D L Pts
Halesy's Bar E 9 6 2 1 36
Halesy's Bar B 9 6 1 2 35
Kingfisher B 10 5 2 3 35
Halesy's Bar A 8 7 0 1 33
Vaultures 9 3 5 1 31
Motley Crew 8 5 1 2 30
Kingfisher A 10 3 3 4 30
Seaton CC 8 5 2 1 28
Kings Arms 8 5 1 2 27
Barrel A 8 4 3 1 27
Hind A 9 3 2 4 25
Halesy's Bar D 8 2 2 4 23
Axe Cliff GC 9 2 2 5 22
Hind B 9 1 3 5 20
New Inn 9 2 1 6 19
Vault B 9 0 1 8 16
Halesy's Misfits 10 0 1 9 13