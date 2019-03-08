Advanced search

Colyton & District Darts League latest - Three maximums thrown in week 10 action

PUBLISHED: 11:53 10 November 2019

In the latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League there were no fewer than three maximum's thrown.

Kevin Spurdle of Halsey's Bar E, Steve Long of Kingfisher A and Barry Wood of New Inn, all threw 180's.

Its tight at the top of Tucker cup table with Kingfisher A holding top spot with 36 points from 10 matches while Halesy's Bar E are second with 34 points having played a game fewer whole Halesy's Bar B are third with 30 points and they have also played a game fewer than the table-toppers.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 10 (7 Nov):

Halesy's Misfits 0(1), Halesy's Bar A 5(5); Kingfisher A 4(2), Motley Crew 1(4); Halesy's Bar E 3(5), Hind A 2(1); Seaton CC 3(4), New Inn 2(2); Axe Cliff GC 2(2), Kings Arms 3(4); Hind B 3(1), Kingfisher B 2(5); Barrel A 3(4), Halesy's Bar D 2(2); Halesy's Bar B 2(3), Vaultures 3(3).

180s: Keiran Spurdle (Halesy's Bar E), Steve Long (Kingfisher A), Barry Wood (New Inn).

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Kingfisher A 10 9 1 36

Halesy's Bar E 9 8 1 34

Halesy's Bar B 9 6 3 30

Halesy's Bar A 8 7 1 28

Kingfisher B 10 4 6 27

Vaultures 9 7 2 26

Hind A 9 6 3 26

Motley Crew 8 5 3 24

Axe Cliff GC 9 2 7 22

Kings Arms 8 4 4 21

Halesy's Bar D 8 4 4 20

Seaton CC 8 4 4 18

Barrel A 8 2 6 15

Hind B 9 1 8 13

New Inn 9 1 8 13

Vault B 9 1 8 13

Halesy's Misfits 10 1 9 9

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 9 6 2 1 36

Halesy's Bar B 9 6 1 2 35

Kingfisher B 10 5 2 3 35

Halesy's Bar A 8 7 0 1 33

Vaultures 9 3 5 1 31

Motley Crew 8 5 1 2 30

Kingfisher A 10 3 3 4 30

Seaton CC 8 5 2 1 28

Kings Arms 8 5 1 2 27

Barrel A 8 4 3 1 27

Hind A 9 3 2 4 25

Halesy's Bar D 8 2 2 4 23

Axe Cliff GC 9 2 2 5 22

Hind B 9 1 3 5 20

New Inn 9 2 1 6 19

Vault B 9 0 1 8 16

Halesy's Misfits 10 0 1 9 13

