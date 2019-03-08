Colyton & District Darts League latest - Tucker Cup defeat for Kingfisher A
PUBLISHED: 11:38 16 November 2019
Archant
In the latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League there were three maximums thrown.
Richard Phillips of Barrel A, Alex Anning of Halesy's Bar A and Mark Edworthy, of Motley Crew, were the players to the 180s.
There were also two checkouts of 100 or more with Raoul East of Vaultures hitting a 122 and Halesy's Bar A player Pete Taswell hit a 109 finish.
In the league matches Kingfisher A suffered their first defeat of the Tucker Cup campaign and so now hold just a two point lead with places two, three and four being held by teams from Halesy's Bar.
Results for week 11 (November 14)
(1001/pairs first, singles in brackets)
Vaultures 2(3), Barrel A 3(3) (back game); Halesy's Bar D 1(1), Halesy's Bar B 4(5); Kingfisher B 2(3), Barrel A 3(3); Kings Arms 4(3), Hind B 1(3); New Inn 1(3), Axe Cliff GC 4(3); Hind A 2(3), Seaton CC 3(3); Motley Crew 1(1), Halesy's Bar E 4(5); Halesy's Bar A 5(5), Kingfisher A 0(1); Vault B 1(5), Halesy's Misfits 4(1).
100 plus checkouts: 122 by Raoul East (Vaultures); 109 by Pete Taswell (Halesy's Bar A).
180s: Richard Phillips (Barrel A), Alex Anning (Halesy's Bar A) and Mark Edworthy (Motley Crew).
Seven-dart Leg: Alex Anning (Halesy's Bar A).
Nine-dart Leg: Stuart Alner (Halesy's Bar A).
Latest tables
1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup
P W L Pts
Kingfisher A 10 9 1 36
Halesy's Bar E 9 8 1 34
Halesy's Bar B 9 6 3 30
Halesy's Bar A 8 7 1 28
Kingfisher B 10 4 6 27
Vaultures 9 7 2 26
Hind A 9 6 3 26
Motley Crew 8 5 3 24
Axe Cliff GC 9 2 7 22
Kings Arms 8 4 4 21
Halesy's Bar D 8 4 4 20
Seaton CC 8 4 4 18
Barrel A 8 2 6 15
Hind B 9 1 8 13
New Inn 9 1 6 13
Vault B 9 1 8 13
Halesy's Misfits 10 1 9 9
Singles - Maundrill Cup
P W D L Pts
Halesy's Bar E 9 6 2 1 36
Halesy's Bar B 9 6 1 2 35
Kingfisher B 10 5 2 3 35
Halesy's Bar A 8 7 0 1 33
Vaultures 9 3 5 1 31
Motley Crew 8 5 1 2 30
Kingfisher A 10 3 3 4 30
Seaton CC 8 5 2 1 28
Kings Arms 8 5 1 2 27
Barrel A 8 4 3 1 27
Hind A 9 3 2 4 25
Halesy's Bar D 8 2 2 4 23
Axe Cliff GC 9 2 2 5 22
Hind B 9 1 3 5 20
New Inn 9 2 1 6 19
Vault B 9 0 1 8 16
Halesy's Misfits 10 0 1 9 13