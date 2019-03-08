Advanced search

Colyton & District Darts League latest - Tucker Cup defeat for Kingfisher A

PUBLISHED: 11:38 16 November 2019

Archant

In the latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League there were three maximums thrown.

Richard Phillips of Barrel A, Alex Anning of Halesy's Bar A and Mark Edworthy, of Motley Crew, were the players to the 180s.

There were also two checkouts of 100 or more with Raoul East of Vaultures hitting a 122 and Halesy's Bar A player Pete Taswell hit a 109 finish.

In the league matches Kingfisher A suffered their first defeat of the Tucker Cup campaign and so now hold just a two point lead with places two, three and four being held by teams from Halesy's Bar.

Results for week 11 (November 14)

(1001/pairs first, singles in brackets)

Vaultures 2(3), Barrel A 3(3) (back game); Halesy's Bar D 1(1), Halesy's Bar B 4(5); Kingfisher B 2(3), Barrel A 3(3); Kings Arms 4(3), Hind B 1(3); New Inn 1(3), Axe Cliff GC 4(3); Hind A 2(3), Seaton CC 3(3); Motley Crew 1(1), Halesy's Bar E 4(5); Halesy's Bar A 5(5), Kingfisher A 0(1); Vault B 1(5), Halesy's Misfits 4(1).

100 plus checkouts: 122 by Raoul East (Vaultures); 109 by Pete Taswell (Halesy's Bar A).

180s: Richard Phillips (Barrel A), Alex Anning (Halesy's Bar A) and Mark Edworthy (Motley Crew).

Seven-dart Leg: Alex Anning (Halesy's Bar A).

Nine-dart Leg: Stuart Alner (Halesy's Bar A).

Latest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Kingfisher A 10 9 1 36

Halesy's Bar E 9 8 1 34

Halesy's Bar B 9 6 3 30

Halesy's Bar A 8 7 1 28

Kingfisher B 10 4 6 27

Vaultures 9 7 2 26

Hind A 9 6 3 26

Motley Crew 8 5 3 24

Axe Cliff GC 9 2 7 22

Kings Arms 8 4 4 21

Halesy's Bar D 8 4 4 20

Seaton CC 8 4 4 18

Barrel A 8 2 6 15

Hind B 9 1 8 13

New Inn 9 1 6 13

Vault B 9 1 8 13

Halesy's Misfits 10 1 9 9

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 9 6 2 1 36

Halesy's Bar B 9 6 1 2 35

Kingfisher B 10 5 2 3 35

Halesy's Bar A 8 7 0 1 33

Vaultures 9 3 5 1 31

Motley Crew 8 5 1 2 30

Kingfisher A 10 3 3 4 30

Seaton CC 8 5 2 1 28

Kings Arms 8 5 1 2 27

Barrel A 8 4 3 1 27

Hind A 9 3 2 4 25

Halesy's Bar D 8 2 2 4 23

Axe Cliff GC 9 2 2 5 22

Hind B 9 1 3 5 20

New Inn 9 2 1 6 19

Vault B 9 0 1 8 16

Halesy's Misfits 10 0 1 9 13

Most Read

Three vehicles damaged after car torched in Honiton overnight

Plans to build six homes in centre of Honiton town centre narrowly supported

Plans have been submitted to build six homes in Honiton town centre.

Beaches rated ‘excellent’ as Devon and Cornwall achieve ‘best ever’ result

East Devon beaches have been given top ratings for their bathing water quality. Picture: Canva

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Seaton pupils wear PJs for Children in Need

Reception class youngsters in their PJs for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson

Most Read

Three vehicles damaged after car torched in Honiton overnight

Plans to build six homes in centre of Honiton town centre narrowly supported

Plans have been submitted to build six homes in Honiton town centre.

Beaches rated ‘excellent’ as Devon and Cornwall achieve ‘best ever’ result

East Devon beaches have been given top ratings for their bathing water quality. Picture: Canva

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Seaton pupils wear PJs for Children in Need

Reception class youngsters in their PJs for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton & District Darts League latest - Tucker Cup defeat for Kingfisher A

Nominations wanted for Axminster’s next ‘Citizen of Year’

Last year's Axminster Citizen of the Year Brian Ball (centre) with former mayor Jeremy Walden and the Robin Cross award's first recipient Geoff Enticott. Picture Chris Carson

‘Amazing local talent’ makes variety show a night to remember

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

Free crowdfunding workshops to be held in Exmouth and Honiton

Free crowdfunding workshops will be held in Exmouth and Honiton. Picture: Getty Images

Slow traffic in Colyford after two cars involved in collision

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists