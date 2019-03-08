Colyton & District Darts League latest - Tucker Cup defeat for Kingfisher A

Archant

In the latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League there were three maximums thrown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Phillips of Barrel A, Alex Anning of Halesy's Bar A and Mark Edworthy, of Motley Crew, were the players to the 180s.

There were also two checkouts of 100 or more with Raoul East of Vaultures hitting a 122 and Halesy's Bar A player Pete Taswell hit a 109 finish.

In the league matches Kingfisher A suffered their first defeat of the Tucker Cup campaign and so now hold just a two point lead with places two, three and four being held by teams from Halesy's Bar.

Results for week 11 (November 14)

(1001/pairs first, singles in brackets)

Vaultures 2(3), Barrel A 3(3) (back game); Halesy's Bar D 1(1), Halesy's Bar B 4(5); Kingfisher B 2(3), Barrel A 3(3); Kings Arms 4(3), Hind B 1(3); New Inn 1(3), Axe Cliff GC 4(3); Hind A 2(3), Seaton CC 3(3); Motley Crew 1(1), Halesy's Bar E 4(5); Halesy's Bar A 5(5), Kingfisher A 0(1); Vault B 1(5), Halesy's Misfits 4(1).

100 plus checkouts: 122 by Raoul East (Vaultures); 109 by Pete Taswell (Halesy's Bar A).

180s: Richard Phillips (Barrel A), Alex Anning (Halesy's Bar A) and Mark Edworthy (Motley Crew).

Seven-dart Leg: Alex Anning (Halesy's Bar A).

Nine-dart Leg: Stuart Alner (Halesy's Bar A).

Latest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Kingfisher A 10 9 1 36

Halesy's Bar E 9 8 1 34

Halesy's Bar B 9 6 3 30

Halesy's Bar A 8 7 1 28

Kingfisher B 10 4 6 27

Vaultures 9 7 2 26

Hind A 9 6 3 26

Motley Crew 8 5 3 24

Axe Cliff GC 9 2 7 22

Kings Arms 8 4 4 21

Halesy's Bar D 8 4 4 20

Seaton CC 8 4 4 18

Barrel A 8 2 6 15

Hind B 9 1 8 13

New Inn 9 1 6 13

Vault B 9 1 8 13

Halesy's Misfits 10 1 9 9

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 9 6 2 1 36

Halesy's Bar B 9 6 1 2 35

Kingfisher B 10 5 2 3 35

Halesy's Bar A 8 7 0 1 33

Vaultures 9 3 5 1 31

Motley Crew 8 5 1 2 30

Kingfisher A 10 3 3 4 30

Seaton CC 8 5 2 1 28

Kings Arms 8 5 1 2 27

Barrel A 8 4 3 1 27

Hind A 9 3 2 4 25

Halesy's Bar D 8 2 2 4 23

Axe Cliff GC 9 2 2 5 22

Hind B 9 1 3 5 20

New Inn 9 2 1 6 19

Vault B 9 0 1 8 16

Halesy's Misfits 10 0 1 9 13