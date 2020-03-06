Colyton & District Darts League sees highest shot out of the season so far - week five round-up

Darts generic Archant

In the latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League there were four 180s thrown and two of them were hit by Andy Smart of Halesy's Bar D.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The other 180s were thrown by Richard Cox of Hind B and Paul Malone of Kings Arms.

The latest round of matches also saw the highest finish thrown this season so far with a 158 out shot thrown by Steve Hayes of Halesy's Bar B.

As for the latest Tucker Cup results, Halesy's Bar E are now three points clear after they defeated Kingfisher B 5-2 while Halesy's Bar A were beaten 3-2 by Motley Crew and now sit second while Halesy's Bar B won 4-1 at Hind B and they are now four points back in third.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 24 (matches played on March 5)

Hind B 1(2), Halesy's Bar B 4(4); Axe Cliff GC 3(4), Vaultures 2(2); Seaton CC 2(3), Halesy's Bar D 3(3); Halesy's Bar E 5(4), Kingfisher B 0(2); Kingfisher A 1(2), Kings Arms 4(4); Halesy's Misfits 2(3), New Inn 3(3); Vault B 1(4), Hind A 4(2); Halesy's Bar A 2(6), Motley Crew 3(0).

100 plus checkouts: 158 by Steve Hayes (Halesy's Bar B) (season's highest so far); 118 by Brendan Isaac (Axe Cliff GC).

180s: Andy Smart (2) (Halesy's Bar D); Richard Cox (Hind B); Paul Malone (Kings Arms).

Latest tables

Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 22 19 3 85

Halesy's Bar A 22 19 3 82

Halesy's Bar B 22 17 5 78

Vaultures 23 17 6 75

Kingfisher A 23 13 10 65

Barrel A 22 13 9 59

Motley Crew 22 10 12 57

Hind A 22 11 11 55

Kingfisher B 23 9 14 54

Halesy's Bar D 23 9 14 53

Kings Arms 21 11 10 52

Axe Cliff GC 22 7 15 52

Seaton CC 21 10 11 49

Hind B 22 5 17 37

Vault B 23 4 19 37

Halesy's Misfits 23 3 20 28

New Inn 22 4 18 27

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 22 17 4 1 96

Halesy's Bar A 22 17 3 2 93

Halesy's Bar B 22 17 2 3 91

Vaultures 23 11 9 3 81

Kings Arms 21 13 3 5 73

Motley Crew 22 10 5 7 72

Kingfisher B 23 10 4 9 71

Kingfisher A 23 8 6 9 70

Barrel A 22 8 9 5 65

Seaton CC 21 7 8 6 63

Axe Cliff GC 22 6 6 10 62

Halesy's Bar D 23 4 7 12 61

Hind B 22 3 8 11 53

New Inn 22 4 5 13 50

Hind A 22 3 6 13 50

Vault B 23 3 6 14 49

Halesy's Misfits 23 0 5 18 34