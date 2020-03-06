Advanced search

Colyton & District Darts League sees highest shot out of the season so far - week five round-up

PUBLISHED: 19:37 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:37 06 March 2020

In the latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League there were four 180s thrown and two of them were hit by Andy Smart of Halesy's Bar D.

The other 180s were thrown by Richard Cox of Hind B and Paul Malone of Kings Arms.

The latest round of matches also saw the highest finish thrown this season so far with a 158 out shot thrown by Steve Hayes of Halesy's Bar B.

As for the latest Tucker Cup results, Halesy's Bar E are now three points clear after they defeated Kingfisher B 5-2 while Halesy's Bar A were beaten 3-2 by Motley Crew and now sit second while Halesy's Bar B won 4-1 at Hind B and they are now four points back in third.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 24 (matches played on March 5)

Hind B 1(2), Halesy's Bar B 4(4); Axe Cliff GC 3(4), Vaultures 2(2); Seaton CC 2(3), Halesy's Bar D 3(3); Halesy's Bar E 5(4), Kingfisher B 0(2); Kingfisher A 1(2), Kings Arms 4(4); Halesy's Misfits 2(3), New Inn 3(3); Vault B 1(4), Hind A 4(2); Halesy's Bar A 2(6), Motley Crew 3(0).

100 plus checkouts: 158 by Steve Hayes (Halesy's Bar B) (season's highest so far); 118 by Brendan Isaac (Axe Cliff GC).

180s: Andy Smart (2) (Halesy's Bar D); Richard Cox (Hind B); Paul Malone (Kings Arms).

Latest tables

Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 22 19 3 85

Halesy's Bar A 22 19 3 82

Halesy's Bar B 22 17 5 78

Vaultures 23 17 6 75

Kingfisher A 23 13 10 65

Barrel A 22 13 9 59

Motley Crew 22 10 12 57

Hind A 22 11 11 55

Kingfisher B 23 9 14 54

Halesy's Bar D 23 9 14 53

Kings Arms 21 11 10 52

Axe Cliff GC 22 7 15 52

Seaton CC 21 10 11 49

Hind B 22 5 17 37

Vault B 23 4 19 37

Halesy's Misfits 23 3 20 28

New Inn 22 4 18 27

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 22 17 4 1 96

Halesy's Bar A 22 17 3 2 93

Halesy's Bar B 22 17 2 3 91

Vaultures 23 11 9 3 81

Kings Arms 21 13 3 5 73

Motley Crew 22 10 5 7 72

Kingfisher B 23 10 4 9 71

Kingfisher A 23 8 6 9 70

Barrel A 22 8 9 5 65

Seaton CC 21 7 8 6 63

Axe Cliff GC 22 6 6 10 62

Halesy's Bar D 23 4 7 12 61

Hind B 22 3 8 11 53

New Inn 22 4 5 13 50

Hind A 22 3 6 13 50

Vault B 23 3 6 14 49

Halesy's Misfits 23 0 5 18 34

