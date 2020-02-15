Colyton & District Darts League sees six maximums thrown in latest round of matches

Archant

In the latest round of matches in the Colyton Darts League there were as many as six maximums thrown as well as two ton plus checkouts.

The maximums were thrown by Wayne Doble (Halesy's Bar A), Gerard Wood (Hind A), Roger Pym (Kingfisher A), Angela Massey (Kings Arms), Mick Parker (New Inn) and Keith Mitchell (Seaton CC).

The two ton plus checkouts were thrown by Vinny Sweeney of Halesy's Bar D, who threw 118 while Kingfisher B's Lloyd Bennett threw a 113.

The draw was also made last week for the Mark Vincent Cup within the matches to be played on Thursday, February 27 with an 8pm star and play continuing until there is a winner at each of the two venues that the matches are being played at.

At Halesy's Bar, the matches are - Vaultures v Axe Cliff GC; Halesy's Bar D v New Inn; Vault B v Halesy's Bar A; Halesy's Bar B v Halesy's Misfits.

At The Kings Arms, the matches are - Kingfisher A v Halesy's Bar E; Barrel A v Seaton CC; Kingfisher B v Kings Arms; Hind A v Motley Crew.

Latest league results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 22 (Matches played on February 13)

Axe Cliff GC 2(2), Barrel A 3(4); Seaton CC 3(2), Halesy's Bar B 2(4); Halesy's Bar E 2(4), Vaultures 3(2); Kingfisher A 4(4), Halesy's Bar D 1(2); Halesy's Misfits 4(1), Kingfisher B 1(5); Vault B 1(1), Kings Arms 4(5); Halesy's Bar A 5(4), New Inn 0(2); Motley Crew 2(3), Hind A 3(3).

100+ checkouts: 118 Vinny Sweeney (Halesy's Bar D); 113 Lloyd Bennett (Kingfisher B).

180s: Wayne Doble (Halesy's Bar A), Gerard Wood (Hind A), Roger Pym (Kingfisher A), Angela Massey (Kings Arms), Mick Parker (New Inn), Keith Mitchell (Seaton CC).

L

atest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

Halesy's Bar A 20 18 2 76

Halesy's Bar E 20 17 3 76

Halesy's Bar B 20 15 5 71

Vaultures 21 16 5 70

Kingfisher A 21 13 8 62

Barrel A 21 13 8 57

Motley Crew 21 9 12 54

Kingfisher B 21 8 13 51

Hind A 20 10 10 50

Halesy's Bar D 21 8 13 49

Axe Cliff GC 20 6 14 47

Seaton CC 19 10 9 45

Kings Arms 19 9 10 44

Vault B 21 4 17 34

Hind B 20 4 16 33

Halesy's Misfits 21 3 18 25

New Inn 20 2 18 21

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 20 16 3 1 89

Halesy's Bar B 20 16 1 3 84

Halesy's Bar A 20 15 3 2 81

Vaultures 21 10 9 2 75

Motley Crew 21 10 5 6 72

Kingfisher B 21 10 4 7 68

Kings Arms 19 11 3 5 64

Kingfisher A 21 7 6 8 63

Barrel A 21 8 8 5 62

Seaton CC 19 7 7 5 58

Axe Cliff GC 20 5 5 10 55

Halesy's Bar D 21 4 5 12 55

Hind B 20 3 7 10 48

Hind A 20 3 6 11 48

New Inn 20 4 3 13 44

Vault B 21 2 5 14 42

Halesy's Misfits 21 0 4 17 30