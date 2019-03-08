Colyton & District Darts League sees six maximums thrown on latest match night

The latest round (week 17) of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League saw no fewer than six 180s thrown and two players recorded nine dart legs.

Seaton Cricket Club had two players to throw a maximum; last year's 1st XI skipper Ben Morgan and Shane Brown.

The others to record 180s were; Barry Wood (New Inn), Andy Morgan (Halesy's Bar B), Tony Young (Halesy's Bar E) and Theron Mills (Kings Arms).

The two nine darts legs were thrown by Flynn Jones (Motley Crew) and Theron Mills (Kings Arms).

Results from week 17 matches (October 17): Vault B 3 (2), New Inn 2(4) (this match is from week six). Halesy's Bar B 5(6), Hind B 0(0); Vaultures 3(5), Axe Cliff GC 2(1); Halesy's Bar D 3(2), Seaton CC 2(4); Kingfisher B 2(2), Halesy's Bar E 3(4); Kings Arms 0(1), Kingfisher A 5(5); New Inn 5(4), Halesy's Bar Misfits 0(2); Hind A 5(4), Vault B 0(2); Motley Crew 1(2), Halesy's Bar A 4(4).

100 plus checkouts: 120 by Stuart Alner (Halesy's Bar A).

180s: Barry Wood (New Inn); Andy Morgan (Halesy's Bar B); Tony Young (Halesy's Bar E); Ben Morgan, Shane Brown (Seaton CC) and Theron Mills (Kings Arms).

9-dart-leg: Flynn Jones (Motley Crew) and Theron Mills (Kings Arms).

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 7 6 1 27

Kingfisher A 7 6 1 24

Halesy's Bar B 7 5 2 24

Vaultures 7 5 2 20

Halesy's Bar A 6 5 1 19

Hind A 6 5 1 18

Kings Arms 7 3 4 18

Kingfisher B 7 2 5 17

Motley Crew 5 3 2 15

Axe Cliff GC 6 2 4 15

Seaton CC 6 3 3 14

Halesy's Bar D 5 3 2 13

Barrel A 6 2 4 11

New Inn 6 1 5 10

Vault B 7 1 6 10

Halesy's Misfits 7 1 6 8

Hind B 6 0 6 7

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar B 7 6 0 1 31

Halesy's Bar E 7 4 2 1 25

Kingfisher B 7 4 1 2 25

Vaultures 7 3 3 1 25

Halesy's Bar A 6 5 0 1 23

Kings Arms 7 4 1 2 23

Seaton CC 6 3 2 1 20

Kingfisher A 7 1 3 3 19

Barrel A 6 2 3 1 18

Hind A 6 2 2 2 17

Motley Crew 5 2 1 2 16

New Inn 6 2 1 3 16

Halesy's Bar D 5 1 2 2 15

Hind B 6 1 2 3 14

Axe Cliff GC 6 1 1 4 13

Vault B 7 0 1 6 13

Halesy's Misfits 7 0 1 6 11