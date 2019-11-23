Colyton & District Skittles League has three-team tie at the to of Division One
PUBLISHED: 08:49 23 November 2019
Archant
The latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Skittles League resulted in the Division One table having three teams sharing top spot. Leaders Honiton D had a bye and sat top with 12 points from eight games.
Cloakham A missed their chance to take sole leadership as they went down in their in-house derby with Cloakham B who beat them 401-378.
Axe Con A are the other side to have 12 points following their thrilling single pin win at Volunteer A where they won 328-327.
Millwey Missfits remain the side sporting the last standing 100 per cent record as they made it eight Division Five wins in a row as they won 328-310 at Hind HR.
Latest results and tables
Division One
Vine B 345 (K Gush 63), Gerrard B 329 (G Richards 59); Axminster Con Cavaliers 310 (S Ellis 56), Sidmouth FC Stones 308 (R Chambers 59); Volunteer A 327 (S Charlton 65), Axminster Con A 328 (T Darling 59); Tuckers Arms B 395 (R Seward, K Tratt 72), Vine Nomads 393 (G Norman 78); Cloakham A 378 (S Flint 73), Cloakham B 401 (M Enticott 77); Axminster Inn B 325 (A Churchill 60), Colyton Club A 328 (P Scotchford 57); Honiton Con D had a bye
Division Two
Dolphin Vikings 372 (K Aris 71), Vine A 380 (P Eveleigh 75); New Inn A 359 (G Smith 68), Offwell A 308 (J Lockyer 63); Red Lion Sidbury 346 (R Jennings 64), Harbour B 338 (G Pinnock 59); Colcombe Beerboys 408 (C Vine, P White 77), Sidbury Lions 399 (G Little 77); Honiton WMC B 363 (S Lapping 72), Eagle Tavern 341 (C Hutchings 63); Gerrard A 362 (D Hawkins 70), Lamb A 358 (J Elsworth 67); Mountbatten Whites had a bye
Division Three
Rising Sun A 341 (A Baldwin 79), Volunteer B 343 (S Holdsworth 67); Honiton Con A 358 (Marty Richards 72), Kingfisher A 333 (R Collier, A Bishop 59); Heathfield Harts 400 (P Richards 79), Colcombe A 356 (G Millman 65); Lamb Shanks 309 (T Boyland 55), White Hart B 325 (N Pritchard 65); Tuckers A 379 (J Gostling 72), Rising Sun B 358 (M Clode 70); Cloakham Wanderers 390 (G Hayball 85), Honiton WMC A 354; Harbour A had a bye
Division Four
Seaton FC B 361 (W Doble 74), Heathfield A 356 (M Phillips 73); Kingfisher B 285 (C Solway 57), Tuckers Arms C 273 (R Burrough 55); White Hart A 317 (S Dove 56), New Inn B 313 (D Hodder 61); Kings Arms A 317 (R Allen 67), Axe Cliff Swingers 321 (N Newbury 63); Offwell B 370 (R Hembrow 69), Mountbatten ConArtists 387 (M Parkinson 71); Colcombe B v Honiton Con E no card in
Division Five
Offwell Flyers 341 (Gill Quick 64), Colcombe Hopefuls 332 (T Wills 63); Hind HR 310 (C Willcox 64), Millwey Misfits 328 (M Rockett 59); Beer Buffs 255 (B Herbert 49), Kings Arms B 200 (N Westlake 36); Hook & Parrot 393 (J Miles 72), Three Tuns Spares 387 (M Denslow 71); Vine C 322 (Debbie Soan 65), Sidmouth Arms Kings 323 (T Miskin 62); Dolphin Dolls and Tuckers Arms D both had byes
Division 1 P W D L Pts
Cloakham A 8 6 0 2 12
Honiton Con D 8 6 0 2 12
Axe Con A 9 6 0 3 12
Volunteer A 8 5 1 2 11
Cloakham B 9 5 0 4 10
Vine Nomads 7 4 0 3 8
Colyton Club A 8 4 0 4 8
Tuckers Arms B 8 4 0 4 8
Vine B 9 4 0 5 8
Axe Con Cavs 8 3 0 5 6
Sidmouth FC Stones* 7 3 0 4 5
Axe Inn B 8 1 1 6 3
Gerrard B 9 1 0 8 2
Division 2 P W D L Pts
Red Lion Sidbury 9 6 1 2 13
Colcombe Beerboys 8 6 0 2 12
Dolphin Vikings 9 6 0 3 12
Offwell A 9 5 1 3 11
Gerrard A 8 5 0 3 10
Lamb A 8 5 0 3 10
New Inn A 8 5 0 3 10
Vine A 8 4 1 3 9
Sidbury Lions 9 3 1 5 7
Harbour B 8 3 0 5 6
Honiton WMC B 8 3 0 5 6
Mountbatten Whites 8 1 0 7 2
Eagle Tavern 8 0 0 8 0
Division 3 P W D L Pts
Tuckers Arms 9 8 0 1 16
Harbour A 8 7 0 1 14
Kingfisher A 8 5 0 3 10
Heathfield Harts 8 4 0 4 8
Honiton Con A 8 4 0 4 8
Lamb Shanks 8 4 0 4 8
Volunteer B 8 4 0 4 8
Rising Sun B 9 4 0 5 8
White Hart B 9 4 0 5 8
Cloakham Wanderers 8 3 0 5 6
Rising Sun A 8 3 0 5 6
Honiton WMC A 9 3 0 6 6
Colcombe A 8 1 0 7 2
Division 4 P W D L Pts
Mountbatten ConArtists 7 6 0 1 12
Honiton Con E 6 5 0 1 10
Seaton AFC B 7 5 0 2 10
New Inn B 8 5 0 3 10
Colcombe B 7 4 0 3 8
Kings Arms A 7 4 0 3 8
Axe Cliff Swingers 8 4 0 4 8
Kingfisher B 8 3 0 5 6
Heathfield A 6 2 0 4 4
Tuckers Arms C 7 2 0 5 4
Offwell Rejects 8 2 0 6 4
White Hart A 7 1 0 6 2
Division 5 P W D L Pts
Millwey Misfits 8 8 0 0 16
Hind High rollers 8 7 0 1 14
Hook & Parrott 8 6 0 2 12
Beer Buffs 7 5 0 2 10
Dolphin Dolls 7 4 1 2 9
Three Tuns Spares 8 4 0 4 8
Offwell Flyers 8 3 0 5 6
Tuckers Arms D 7 2 1 4 5
Kings Arms B 8 2 0 6 4
Sidmouth Arms Kings 8 2 0 6 4
Vine C 7 1 0 6 2
Colcombe Hopefuls 8 1 0 7 2