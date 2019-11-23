Colyton & District Skittles League has three-team tie at the to of Division One

The latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Skittles League resulted in the Division One table having three teams sharing top spot. Leaders Honiton D had a bye and sat top with 12 points from eight games.

Cloakham A missed their chance to take sole leadership as they went down in their in-house derby with Cloakham B who beat them 401-378.

Axe Con A are the other side to have 12 points following their thrilling single pin win at Volunteer A where they won 328-327.

Millwey Missfits remain the side sporting the last standing 100 per cent record as they made it eight Division Five wins in a row as they won 328-310 at Hind HR.

Latest results and tables

Division One

Vine B 345 (K Gush 63), Gerrard B 329 (G Richards 59); Axminster Con Cavaliers 310 (S Ellis 56), Sidmouth FC Stones 308 (R Chambers 59); Volunteer A 327 (S Charlton 65), Axminster Con A 328 (T Darling 59); Tuckers Arms B 395 (R Seward, K Tratt 72), Vine Nomads 393 (G Norman 78); Cloakham A 378 (S Flint 73), Cloakham B 401 (M Enticott 77); Axminster Inn B 325 (A Churchill 60), Colyton Club A 328 (P Scotchford 57); Honiton Con D had a bye

Division Two

Dolphin Vikings 372 (K Aris 71), Vine A 380 (P Eveleigh 75); New Inn A 359 (G Smith 68), Offwell A 308 (J Lockyer 63); Red Lion Sidbury 346 (R Jennings 64), Harbour B 338 (G Pinnock 59); Colcombe Beerboys 408 (C Vine, P White 77), Sidbury Lions 399 (G Little 77); Honiton WMC B 363 (S Lapping 72), Eagle Tavern 341 (C Hutchings 63); Gerrard A 362 (D Hawkins 70), Lamb A 358 (J Elsworth 67); Mountbatten Whites had a bye

Division Three

Rising Sun A 341 (A Baldwin 79), Volunteer B 343 (S Holdsworth 67); Honiton Con A 358 (Marty Richards 72), Kingfisher A 333 (R Collier, A Bishop 59); Heathfield Harts 400 (P Richards 79), Colcombe A 356 (G Millman 65); Lamb Shanks 309 (T Boyland 55), White Hart B 325 (N Pritchard 65); Tuckers A 379 (J Gostling 72), Rising Sun B 358 (M Clode 70); Cloakham Wanderers 390 (G Hayball 85), Honiton WMC A 354; Harbour A had a bye

Division Four

Seaton FC B 361 (W Doble 74), Heathfield A 356 (M Phillips 73); Kingfisher B 285 (C Solway 57), Tuckers Arms C 273 (R Burrough 55); White Hart A 317 (S Dove 56), New Inn B 313 (D Hodder 61); Kings Arms A 317 (R Allen 67), Axe Cliff Swingers 321 (N Newbury 63); Offwell B 370 (R Hembrow 69), Mountbatten ConArtists 387 (M Parkinson 71); Colcombe B v Honiton Con E no card in

Division Five

Offwell Flyers 341 (Gill Quick 64), Colcombe Hopefuls 332 (T Wills 63); Hind HR 310 (C Willcox 64), Millwey Misfits 328 (M Rockett 59); Beer Buffs 255 (B Herbert 49), Kings Arms B 200 (N Westlake 36); Hook & Parrot 393 (J Miles 72), Three Tuns Spares 387 (M Denslow 71); Vine C 322 (Debbie Soan 65), Sidmouth Arms Kings 323 (T Miskin 62); Dolphin Dolls and Tuckers Arms D both had byes

Division 1 P W D L Pts

Cloakham A 8 6 0 2 12

Honiton Con D 8 6 0 2 12

Axe Con A 9 6 0 3 12

Volunteer A 8 5 1 2 11

Cloakham B 9 5 0 4 10

Vine Nomads 7 4 0 3 8

Colyton Club A 8 4 0 4 8

Tuckers Arms B 8 4 0 4 8

Vine B 9 4 0 5 8

Axe Con Cavs 8 3 0 5 6

Sidmouth FC Stones* 7 3 0 4 5

Axe Inn B 8 1 1 6 3

Gerrard B 9 1 0 8 2

Division 2 P W D L Pts

Red Lion Sidbury 9 6 1 2 13

Colcombe Beerboys 8 6 0 2 12

Dolphin Vikings 9 6 0 3 12

Offwell A 9 5 1 3 11

Gerrard A 8 5 0 3 10

Lamb A 8 5 0 3 10

New Inn A 8 5 0 3 10

Vine A 8 4 1 3 9

Sidbury Lions 9 3 1 5 7

Harbour B 8 3 0 5 6

Honiton WMC B 8 3 0 5 6

Mountbatten Whites 8 1 0 7 2

Eagle Tavern 8 0 0 8 0

Division 3 P W D L Pts

Tuckers Arms 9 8 0 1 16

Harbour A 8 7 0 1 14

Kingfisher A 8 5 0 3 10

Heathfield Harts 8 4 0 4 8

Honiton Con A 8 4 0 4 8

Lamb Shanks 8 4 0 4 8

Volunteer B 8 4 0 4 8

Rising Sun B 9 4 0 5 8

White Hart B 9 4 0 5 8

Cloakham Wanderers 8 3 0 5 6

Rising Sun A 8 3 0 5 6

Honiton WMC A 9 3 0 6 6

Colcombe A 8 1 0 7 2

Division 4 P W D L Pts

Mountbatten ConArtists 7 6 0 1 12

Honiton Con E 6 5 0 1 10

Seaton AFC B 7 5 0 2 10

New Inn B 8 5 0 3 10

Colcombe B 7 4 0 3 8

Kings Arms A 7 4 0 3 8

Axe Cliff Swingers 8 4 0 4 8

Kingfisher B 8 3 0 5 6

Heathfield A 6 2 0 4 4

Tuckers Arms C 7 2 0 5 4

Offwell Rejects 8 2 0 6 4

White Hart A 7 1 0 6 2

Division 5 P W D L Pts

Millwey Misfits 8 8 0 0 16

Hind High rollers 8 7 0 1 14

Hook & Parrott 8 6 0 2 12

Beer Buffs 7 5 0 2 10

Dolphin Dolls 7 4 1 2 9

Three Tuns Spares 8 4 0 4 8

Offwell Flyers 8 3 0 5 6

Tuckers Arms D 7 2 1 4 5

Kings Arms B 8 2 0 6 4

Sidmouth Arms Kings 8 2 0 6 4

Vine C 7 1 0 6 2

Colcombe Hopefuls 8 1 0 7 2