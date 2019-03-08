Advanced search

Colyton & District Skittles League latest - Cloakham A hit top spot

PUBLISHED: 10:41 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 17 November 2019

Cloakham A have taken over at the top of the Colyton & District Skittles League Division One table.

With table-topping Volunteer A having a bye, Cloakham A won 359-337 at Axminster Con Club to take over top spot while Honiton Con D also climbed above Volunteer A after their 345-329 win at Vine B.

In Division Two, leaders Dolphin Vikings suffered their second defeat of the league term, going down 339-329 at Harbour B.

The full results

Division One: Axminster Con A 337 (I Macdonald, S Moore 58), Cloakham A 359 (M Lewis 65); Gerrard B 347 (D Tucker, J Richards 63), Colyton Club A 380 (G Hartnell, P Scotchford 68); Sidmouth FC Stones 368 (P Barham 67), Axminster Inn B 344 (A Churchill 64); Vine B 329 (D Blackmore 63), Honiton Con D 345 (Wil Tratt 61); Vine Nomads 350 (G Norman 69), Axminster Con Cavaliers 346 (H Harris, J Hoole 63); Cloakham B 383 (M Enticott 76), Tuckers Arms B 353 (R Seward 68); Volunteer A had a bye

Division Two: Mountbatten Whites 347 (J Peace 67), New Inn A 352 (G Smith 66); Eagle Tavern 369 (P Every 72), Gerrard A 376 (S Perry 74); Offwell A 401 (D Spragg 76), Colcombe Beerboys 389 (N Hales 73); Lamb A 306 (T Moore, B Smith 58), Red Lion Sidbury 296 (T Pares 57); Harbour B 339 (G Pinnock 60), Dolphin Vikings 329 (M Newton 59); Sidbury Lions 357 (G Little, B Taylor 63), Honiton WMC B 335 (S Lapping 60); Vine A v bye;

Division Three: Rising Sun B 353 (M Clode 77), Kingfisher A 370 (A Bishop 68); White Hart B 327 (N Pritchard 64), Cloakham Wanderers 331 (Emma Barnes, G Hayball 62); Colcombe A 375 (G Millman 66), Honiton Con A 413 (T Bennett 79); Tuckers A 403 (S Hembrow 73), Harbour A 393 (M Pavey 82); Honiton WMC A 347 (A Deen 63), Rising Sun A 371 (A Baldwin 72); Volunteer B 329 (Caroline Canniford, S Holdsworth, S Isaac 60), Heathfield Harts 328 (R Netherway, P Richards 60); Lamb Shanks had a bye

Division Four: Kingfisher B 273 (B Dowell 58), Colcombe B 270 (T Yates 50); Axe Cliff Swingers 384 (N Newbury 86), White Hart A 361 (S Hallworthy 69); Tuckers Arms C 305 (R Burrough 64), Mountbatten ConArtists 336 (M Parkinson 59); New Inn B 331 (N Cook 59), Offwell B 330 (R Hembrow 60); Honiton Con E v Seaton FC B no card in; Kings Arms A and Heathfield A both had byes

Division Five: Sidmouth Arms Kings 347 (J Johnson 70), Hind HR 382 (P Pomeroy 77); Colcombe Hopefuls 349 (H Bourne 71), Hook & Parrot 401 (P Tuckley 71); Dolphin Dolls 381 (E Westlake 79), Vine C 351 (Debbie Soan 66); Kings Arms B 317 (M Ellis 57), Tuckers Arms D 288 (T Hodges 61); Millwey Misfits 337 (J Bennett 69), Offwell Flyers 329 (Marion Fletcher 63); Three Tuns Spares and Beer Buffs both had byes

Division 1 P W D L Pts

Cloakham A 7 6 0 1 12

Honiton Con D 8 6 0 2 12

Volunteer A 7 5 1 1 11

Axe Con A 8 5 0 3 10

Vine Nomads 6 4 0 2 8

Cloakham B 8 4 0 4 8

Colyton Club A 7 3 0 4 6

Tuckers Arms B 7 3 0 4 6

Vine B 8 3 0 5 6

Sidmouth FC Stones* 6 3 0 3 5

Axe Con Cavs 7 2 0 5 4

Axe Inn B 7 1 1 5 3

Gerrard B 8 1 0 7 2

Division 2 P W D L Pts

Dolphin Vikings 8 6 0 2 12

Offwell A 8 5 1 2 11

Red Lion Sidbury 8 5 1 2 11

Colcombe Beerboys 7 5 0 2 10

Lamb A 7 5 0 2 10

Gerrard A 7 4 0 3 8

New Inn A 7 4 0 3 8

Vine A 7 3 1 3 7

Sidbury Lions 8 3 1 4 7

Harbour B 7 3 0 4 6

Honiton WMC B 7 2 0 5 4

Mountbatten Whites 8 1 0 7 2

Eagle Tavern 7 0 0 7 0

Division 3 P W D L Pts

Harbour A 8 7 0 1 14

Tuckers Arms A 8 7 0 1 14

Kingfisher A 7 5 0 2 10

Lamb Shanks 7 4 0 3 8

Rising Sun B 8 4 0 4 8

Heathfield Harts 7 3 0 4 6

Honiton Con A 7 3 0 4 6

Rising Sun A 7 3 0 4 6

Volunteer B 7 3 0 4 6

Honiton WMC A 8 3 0 5 6

White Hart B 8 3 0 5 6

Cloakham Wanderers 7 2 0 5 4

Colcombe A 7 1 0 6 2

Division 4 P W D L Pts

Honiton Con E 6 5 0 1 10

Mountbatten ConArtists 6 5 0 1 10

New Inn B 7 5 0 2 10

Kings Arms A 6 4 0 2 8

Seaton AFC B 6 4 0 2 8

Colcombe B 7 4 0 3 8

Axe Cliff Swingers 7 3 0 4 6

Heathfield A 5 2 0 3 4

Tuckers Arms C 6 2 0 4 4

Kingfisher B 7 2 0 5 4

Offwell Reject 7 2 0 5 4

White Hart A 6 0 0 6 0

Division 5 P W D L Pts

Hind High rollers 7 7 0 0 14

Millwey Misfits 7 7 0 0 14

Hook & Parrott 7 5 0 2 10

Dolphin Dolls 7 4 1 2 9

Beer Buffs 6 4 0 2 8

Three Tuns Spares 7 4 0 3 8

Tuckers Arms D 7 2 1 4 5

Kings Arms B 7 2 0 5 4

Offwell Flyers 7 2 0 5 4

Vine C 6 1 0 5 2

Colcombe Hopefuls 7 1 0 6 2

Sidmouth Arms Kings 7 1 0 6 2

