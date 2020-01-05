Colyton & District Skittles League latest - cup competitions reach last eight stage

skittles generic picture Archant

The first action of 2020 in the Colyton & District Skittle League saw the focus placed firmly on the KO and the KO'D cups.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both competitions have now reached the quarter-final stages.

In both competitions, the last eight matches are to be played on January 31.

In the KO Cup quarter-finals; Cloakham A meet Axminster Inn B, Axminster Con A take on Vine B, Colyton Club A are drawn against Gerrard A and Honiton Con A will face Honiton Con D.

The KO'D Cup last eight will see Eagle Tavern taking on Offwell A, Lamb Shanks meet Mountbatten Whites, Sidmouth FC Stones play Offwell B and it's Tuckers Arms B against Three Tuns Spares.

Latest results

KO Cup Round Three: Kings Arms A 348 (R Allen 62), Axminster Con A 368 (S Moore 71); Millwey Misfits 342 (S Featherstone 62), Cloakham A 396 (S Flint 76); Volunteer A 310 (M Gillard 58), Axminster Inn B 314 (S Kowal 59); Gerrard A 350 (D Hawkins 71), Axe Cliff Swingers 337 (T Wakeley 64); Honiton WMC B 354 (A Hutchinson 64), Honiton Con A 356 (T Bennett 67); Harbour A 357 (M Pavey 67), Vine B 365 (T Welch 67); Honiton Con D 370 (M Wakley 72), Rising Sun B 310 (M Clode 62); Vine A 317 (P Eveleigh 59), Colyton Club 355 (G Foxwell 66)

KO'D Cup Round Two: Lamb Shanks 327 (S Palmer 62), Sidbury Lions 307 (J Smith 59); Heathfield A 377 (D Pearse 70), Eagle Tavern 380 (C Hutchings 83); Cloakham B 356 (P Miller 74), Offwell A 368 (B Grant 76); Offwell B v Bye; Tuckers Arms B given game by Honiton Con E; Offwell Flyers gave game to Mountbatten Whites; Three Tuns Spares given game by Mountbatten ConArtists; Rising Sun A 319 (P Knapp 62), Sidmouth FC Stones 341 (R Chambers 61)

Draws for the respective competition last eight (ties to be played on January 31)

KO Cup: Cloakham A v Axminster Inn B; Axminster Con A v Vine B; Colyton Club A v Gerrard A and Honiton Con A v Honiton Con D;

KO'D Cup: Eagle Tavern v Offwell A; Lamb Shanks v Mountbatten Whites; Sidmouth FC Stones v Offwell B and Tuckers Arms B v Three Tuns Spares