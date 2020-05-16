Colyton Skittle League close 2019/20 season as ‘void’

A set of skittles are under threat from the ball. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

The Colyton Skittles League has decided to void the 2019/2020 season.

The decision comes in the wake of the continuing restrictions through the lockdown imposed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It has also been announced that the 2020 annual general meeting has also been

League secretary Darryl Jones says: “We will await news with regard to when pubs and clubs can reopen and social distancing regulations are relaxed so that we can plan for the start of the next season.”