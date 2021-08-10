Community support needed for Honiton Town

Published: 7:45 AM August 10, 2021

Honiton Town Football Club chairman Roger Doble issued a rallying call this week for the community to help the club consolidate its highest-ever position in the football pyramid.

On the eve of the Hippos’ new South West Peninsula season, Doble highlighted progress being made on the field with the strengthening of the squad.

But he also stressed that behind the scenes at Mountbatten Park, his small team of volunteers desperately needed an injection of support from the town.

Doble said: “The club is really looking forward to the new season on the playing side of things. We have a strong first team squad, with new players coming in to join manager Liam Raybould, who has also made some signings from outside the area.

“We are at a disadvantage though because most other sides within this league have a budget that can be used to tempt players, our local rivals included. Honiton does not have a player budget. But the Honiton squad is looking forward to this challenge and is using the perceived disadvantage as a positive motivational tool.”

Doble acknowledged that the club had to “embrace the local football scene and what grassroots football is all about, bringing young local lads into the game at a good standard”.

He said the second team was coming together under new manager Adam White, who was very enthusiastic and had plenty of players available, even though quite a few from last season had left to join village sides.

Off the field, Doble issued an urgent appeal for help.

He said: “We need to work on things with Mountbatten Park so that we can use the clubhouse for fundraising and any ideas from supporters would be gratefully received.

“We want Mountbatten to be a place where everyone can enjoy a day at the football and chat with the players and staff after the game.

“This is a rallying call because without the support of the community we will find it increasingly difficult to carry on playing football at this level, and for the size of the town we really should be looking to go higher.”

Behind the scenes, secretary and treasurer Alan Mackay has been working hard single-handedly on the funding for new floodlights - which are a requirement for football clubs competing at this level.

Doble said: “He is doing it all on his own and he is doing a great job on behalf of our landlords Mountbatten Park and the football club.”

The chairman added: “Andrew Symonds has been working on the club’s social media profile and generally doing much more than is expected, along with help from members of the first team.”

Doble stressed: “What the club really needs now is for the community to join in and get behind us and have an input.

“After very difficult times for everyone, we need helpers for match days on the first team front and members to enjoy the benefits of helping to make this a community club. Get out and make the most of the club and the social side of things.

“We travel all over the South West for games and it is noticeable that each club we visit has large numbers of local helpers, some ex-players. It would be good to see the older former players that were at Honiton back in the day put something back into the club now.”

He added: “With improvements to the clubhouse ongoing now, this really could be the start of something special for Honiton Town Football Club and Honiton Cricket Club working together.”